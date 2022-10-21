HS Helsinki | The couple slowly fell in love and opened a nice cafe

Vietnamese couple Yen Can and Quan Duong opened the Beatles-themed Yesterday Café in September in a neighborhood that has experienced major changes in recent years.

The Beatles and Helsinki’s suburban shopping center are not things that you think are related. In Myllypuro, however, these two are combined.

At the Myllypuro market, next to the Salvation Army flea market, there is a cafe that plays Beatles music and has pictures of the band on the walls. The cafe got its name Yesterdayfrom the song.

Vietnamese couple Yen Can and Quan Duong opened Yesterday Café in the Myllypuro shopping center in mid-September. The cafe is primarily Cani’s workplace, as her husband Duong works in the IT industry and is doing his PhD in computer science at the University of Helsinki.

However, Duong’s working hours are flexible, so he is often helping his wife behind the cafe counter.

The cafe the surprising Beatles theme is explained by Cani’s mother’s fandom.

“When I was playing with barbies as a child, the Beatles usually played in the background. It’s the soundtrack to my childhood and I became a fan too,” explains Can.

“We have already had several Beatles fans from the capital region visit us. Some have donated pictures and posters of the band here.”

Yesterday Café’s decor is more subtle than many rock bars, whose walls are wallpapered with pictures of musicians. In the cafe, the Beatles theme comes out in the form of rather unobtrusive photographs and the music playing from the speakers at a low volume.

The famous cover of the Beatles’ Abbey Road album can also be found on the wall of Yesterday Café.

Back in the years someone might have been surprised that Myllypuro has a cafe offering specialty coffees, teas and pastries at all.

However, the neighborhood has changed since a new shopping center was built in Myllypuro to replace the old one. The new shopping center no longer had kiosks selling cheap beer, which has cleaned up the area.

In addition, the Metropolia campus built next to the metro station has brought students to the street scene. The neighborhood’s middle-class growth has created a demand for the cafe.

You could easily think that the cafe run by a Vietnamese couple is strange, because the most popular drink in Asia is usually tea.

However, things are different in Vietnam, possibly due to the colonial period under France.

“We drink a lot of coffee in Vietnam. It is imported from elsewhere, and coffee also grows well in Vietnamese soil,” says Duong.

“The ratio of drinking tea and coffee in Vietnam is about 50-50. And we have sought the same balance in our own cafe as well.”

Despite the Beatles theme, the interior of the cafe is restrained, and pictures of the British band do not dominate the view.

Can and Duong are both from Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. Their families knew each other. Cani’s mother and Duong’s father were classmates.

Can and Duong also played together as children. When both grew up, the connection was lost for years.

Duong moved to Finland about ten years ago to study information technology. Can initially worked in Vietnam for five years as a primary school teacher, but wanted to complete a higher university degree in education.

“Finland is really known for good education in Vietnam, so I wanted to come here to study. I knew Quan was in Finland, so I contacted him to ask what it’s like here and if it’s worth coming.”

The end result was that Can moved to Finland and completed his master’s degree at the University of Tampere. Little by little, the relationship with Quan also warmed up.

“Falling in love didn’t happen all at once. Little by little we realized that we have a lot of common interests: teaching, IT, coding. We’ve been married for a year now,” says Can.

On Yen Can had another dream in addition to his master’s degree: his own cafe. His family used to go to the cafe every weekend and sometimes on other occasions as well.

When Cani’s life settled down with a relationship in Finland, the old idea of ​​running a cafe came to his mind. The couple initially started looking for a suitable place in the center of Helsinki, but moving to Myllypuro made them think differently.

“There wasn’t a single cafe here. I also think that in a local cafe you get to know the customers better. You can even make friends. Above here lives an old couple who come here every day and we talk to them about everything possible,” says Can.

According to Quan Duong, the Beatles are not the most important thing in their cafe. He wants people to come to Yesterday Café to calm down from the hustle and bustle of the world.

“It is important to be able to remember the past, both joys and sorrows, and understand that this very moment is precious. We live too much planning for the future,” says Duong.

Yesterday Café offers pastries and fair trade coffee and tea.

Immigrant background can be clearly seen in the couple’s transactions. For example, they have thought about how much the coffee and tea they offer produce for the farmers.

That’s why Yesterday Café sells fair trade coffee and tea. The coffee comes from the Lahti-based Kahiwa Roasters, which orders its coffee beans directly from producers around the world.

“Many farming families do a lot of work, but they don’t make a decent living from their products. Usually someone takes the money,” says Duong.

“However, we are all equal, regardless of what color we are, where we come from, what we believe in or what we think about politics.”

The couple the live and let live attitude doesn’t just extend to people. Duong displays a row of potted plants on the windowsill of the café, which he calls somewhat surprisingly ugly.

The couple has saved the plants from different places, among other things from store garbage.

“Apparently the plants were too ugly because no one wanted to buy them. Here they get a new chance.”

