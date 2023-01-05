HS Helsinki | The construction site turned Mannerheimintie into a maze – “I hope I live when this is finished”

The giant renovations in Ruskeasuo renewed the traffic arrangements on Mannerheimintie. HS visited the place to get acquainted.

Mannerheimintien a huge road construction site has been attracting a lot of attention lately. The construction site is precisely located in Ruskeasuo at the intersection of Mannerheimintie and Koroistentie.

HS visited the site to find out how pedestrian traffic flows around the construction site.

A buzz at least enough. The growling of trucks, the hum of cars turning around the roundabout and the occasional honking of work stimulate attentiveness.

That is really needed.

From the perspective of a walker coming to the site for the first time, the construction site with its detours is like a maze. The signs for pedestrians bring a little clarity.

However, an additional challenge is brought by the large trucks, machines and vans constantly driving around the construction site.

The snow that has just fallen on the ground frosts the whole thing. It covers the boundaries between the carriageway and pedestrian paths below.

In the morning, only a few walkers can be seen at the intersection of Mannerheimintie and Koroistentie. In the construction site, lounging around with sledgehammers is clearly not attractive.

In the shop still have to go.

Lived in the area for 20 years Sinikka Kantanen is coming from neighboring Aleppo. He passes through the construction site every day.

“This is exciting. I hope I live long enough to finish this,” he says.

The site does not hold back Kantanen’s departure. He believes that pedestrians will be fine, although there will be some detours due to the construction site.

Kantanen is used to walking through the construction site. He hopes that the work will be completed soon.

The pedestrian route is guided along the underpass. Construction workers also use the same route.

There is also a temporary crosswalk in the area, which exceptionally runs through the construction site. Large construction machines have to drive over the crosswalk to the construction site at short intervals.

At some points, the pedestrian route has been directed to run along the edge of the carriageway.

“You have to be careful. The snow then brings its own difficulty,” Kantanen describes.

At the construction site skipping is also familiar Vesa for Ahlroos. He is not bothered by the changed traffic arrangements.

The construction industry is familiar to Ahlroos himself, as he works as a project development director at the construction company NCC, whose office is located right next to the construction site.

“This works surprisingly well, yes, it will work,” he says.

According to Vesa Ahlroos, pedestrians must be attentive when walking in the construction site area.

Ahlroos is not bothered by the changed and guided pedestrian routes through the construction site.

“For some, everything is always difficult, especially if there are changes to what you are used to,” he says.

“However, the city needs to be renewed and repaired.”

According to Ahlroos, pedestrian movement near the construction site requires vigilance, especially in the dark, because, for example, the visibility of an excavator on the street can be poor.

Water supply works and the transfer of cables will start at the intersection on January 10.

Brown mouth Mannerheimintie now has several different work contracts underway. In the winter of 2021, the construction of a large trolley and bus depot began.

Street works will build a new rail connection to the future Ruskeasuo tram and bus depot.

In addition, on Tuesday, January 10, at the intersection of Mannerheimintie and Korppaanmäentie, the renewal of the water supply and the transfer of cables will begin.