HS Helsinki The confident Simeon cat became a saving angel: A pet donates blood in Helsinki to save sick cats

The Simeon cat, which had itself been rescued, ended up helping its companion when a blood donor was urgently sought through social media.

Blood donor cats is a constant shortage, reports the University Animal Hospital in Viikki.

In March, the shortage materialized when a cat with severe anemia was treated at the hospital. There was no blood in stock, and the donor cat was searched on Facebook cat groups at a day’s notice.

There were candidates up to the queue, but there are precise criteria for a donor cat: Must be under eight years old and over five kilograms Indoor cat. Vaccinations and blood counts should be in order. In addition, the cat should be easy to handle.

Eventually the blood ended up being donated in a two-year-old collie to Simeon, who himself had once been saved.

The owner of Simeon Sani Mikkola According to Uusimaa’s animal search, Simeon was abandoned at the age of ten weeks.

“It took a week to catch that little hissing ball,” Mikkola says.

However, Simeon grew quite kind and curious. That’s why Mikkola dared to take the cat to donate blood. Simeon behaves like an angel in a vet, Mikkola says.

After various tests, Simeon was lightly anesthetized in Viikki for a blood donation. Blood was taken from a large vein in the neck, and after donation, Simeon was served an energetic delicacy.

Fatigue plagued the cat a couple of days after the blood donation. Now, however, the memory is no longer a hairless patch on the neck.

Cats the blood bank helps seriously ill cat patients.

Leading veterinarian at the University Veterinary Hospital Sanna Viitanen reports that hospital – level care for cats has increased in recent years. New cats are constantly needed for the Cat Blood Bank register.

Viitanen reminds that blood donation always takes place on cat terms. All blood donation cats are checked before the actual donation and at the same time get acquainted with the blood bank’s premises.

“If the cat is very excited, it may well be decided that it is better to give up the idea of ​​a blood donation career for that cat,” says Viitanen.

So a relaxed and confident cat like Simeon is best suited as a blood donation cat.

In the future, Simeon is intended to act as a regular blood donor cat angel, owner Mikkola says.

