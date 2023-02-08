HS Helsinki | The closing of the queer cafe in Kallio is surprising – The company is completely silent

Kvääristö, a bar-cafe aimed at gender minorities in Kallio, unexpectedly closed its doors on Monday. Reasons for the sudden decision are being asked on social media.

“Safer The sudden decision to close the queer-oriented bar-café Kväristö, which offers “space”, has caused astonishment, as the restaurant only started operating last summer. The company has not told the general public anything about the reasons for the decision.

The bar-café, especially aimed at women and gender minorities, closed its doors without any prior notice on Monday, February 6. The owners announced the matter on the same day on Instagram and on Facebook.

“It is with a sad heart that we have to tell you that Kvääristö is closing its doors. Thank you to all of you – crowdfunders, customers, staff, performers and others who have been making Kvääristö. Our goal was to create a safer space in Helsinki, and based on the feedback, we succeeded. All those lovely feedbacks help me cope now, even though I’m feeling down,” they write on Facebook.

Kvääristö was located in Helsinki’s Kallio on the Third Line.

In social the media has speculated and lamented the quick and surprising closure. Many say that the place was a warm community where they could feel safe.

Some commentators also cite reasons for the termination.

“Will we receive any further information about the reasons?” asks one user on Instagram.

HS tried to reach Kväristö’s background people through several routes, but there have been no answers.

To be strange The closing of Kveristö is due to the fact that there were still several scheduled events for the spring in the bar-café’s calendar. The upcoming weekend’s events were advertised on Facebook just three days before the cancellation announcement.

One of these was an open mic storytelling event scheduled for Thursday. The organizer of the “Smut Slam Helsinki: ‘PARTY'” event said in his Facebook update that he had received information about the closing of Kväristö only three days before the planned event.

According to the organizer, the reason for the cancellation of the venue was “financial reasons” [financial issues].

The gang opened its doors in June of last year.

In the summer of 2021, the community raised almost 50,000 euros with a crowdfunding campaign to promote the project. However, according to public information, the amount of money collected was not sufficient. Cafe founder Ellen Kantola get the rest of the money from other financiers.

Kantola said last year in May for HSthat Kvääristö wants to be a trendsetter in promoting a more equal bar culture.

Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Nasima Razmyar awarded Kväristö with the “Rainbow Project of the Year 2022” recognition in June.

