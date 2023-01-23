HS Helsinki | The city plans to sell eight valuable properties in the maritime hit area

Helsinki suddenly plans to sell valuables from the maritime East Helsinki. Almost all properties are planned to be sold during this year, some of them already in the spring.

Helsinki plans to sell numerous villas in Kallahdenniemi, surrounded by the sea, in the southernmost part of Vuosaari. The area is especially known for many recreation services and is considered a particularly important outdoor recreation area for, among other things, the district’s approximately 40,000 residents.

Now a total of eight properties in the area are coming up for sale. This is evident from the document prepared by the working group of the Plots and Business Premises units of Helsinki’s urban environment, which was presented to the Urban Environment Board.

Almost all properties are planned to be sold during this year 2023, some of them already in the spring. The urban environment board decides on the sale of real estate.

Northernmost of the sites is located at the foot of the cape at Kallvikinniementie 11. Villa for Achi – the leisure residential building was completed in 1900.

The surface area is about 180 square meters, with a 10 square meter water tower as a special addition. The site is defined in the site plan as an area for sports and recreation services.

There are two buildings in the area, both of which are marked sr-2 in the site plan. In addition to the price, attention is paid to the concept of the property in the tender, i.e. to what possible functions the bidder has to present.

Heposaarenti 3-4:s, the working group presents for sale Hästholmen-summer camp. The recreational services area has a 214-square-meter gathering space, one apartment and four other buildings.

Villa Achille is located on the isthmus on the mainland side of Kallahdenniemi.

The meeting space was built in 1920 and two outbuildings in 2001. The area is divided into two areas, 18,300 and 18,800 square meters.

The area is intended for general and community use. The construction of a staff apartment is allowed.

At address Located at Kallvikinniementie 23 Sommarhemia sold as a gathering space and as two storage buildings. The total area of ​​approximately 12,000 square meters is marked in the plan as an area for recreational services.

The area has cultural-historical and scenic values. According to the transfer conditions, the semi-open and garden-like environment associated with the villa culture must be preserved.

A staff apartment may be placed in the area. One of the buildings is protected with an sr-2 designation. It means, among other things, that the building or part of it may not be demolished. Architectural and historical values ​​must not be undermined.

Leppäniementie Located in 12 SommersolThe leisure building contains a sauna and a garage. The plot is almost 10,000 square meters.

According to the presented sales conditions, the Sommarsol building can also be demolished.

The building can be demolished and a new one built in its place. Instead, the semi-open and garden-like environment associated with villa culture should be preserved.

Kallvikinniementen located near Wikström’s villa is a 270-square-meter leisure apartment protected with the sr-2 designation. The property includes a sauna and a garage.

The approximately 11,100 square meter plot is an area for recreational services intended for general and community use. A staff apartment may be placed in the area.

As a recreation area in meaning Riveniemi a gathering space of about 200 square meters with saunas will be sold in the bundle. The area is intended for general and community use.

The surface area of ​​the area is 8,400 square meters. A staff apartment can be built in the area.

The Queen’s Path 9 located at the southern tip of Kallahdenniemi Wahlberg’s villa sold for general or community use. The 85-square-meter leisure apartment includes a sauna.

A staff apartment can be built on a plot of approximately 75,000 square meters.

The Queen’s Path Located in 10–12 Kuhlefelt’s villa the working group recommends that it be handed over through a price competition for tourism and recreational use.

The leisure apartment of about 130 square meters includes a storage room and a sauna. The surface area of ​​the area is approximately 75,000 square meters.