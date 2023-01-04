HS Helsinki | “The city is full of trendy domes” – The classic stadium jacket is making a long-awaited comeback

The new restaurateur plans to restore Poseidon’s old spirit. Poseidon, located in one of the city’s boldest art nouveau castles, was preceded by Keula, a canteen-cafe for dock workers and shipyard and engineering workers.

Juniper A restaurant will open in Helsinki in the spring, which aims to go exceptionally far away from trends, namely almost 120 years ago. It is a property on the Kruunuvuorenkatu side of Satamakatu 5, where HOK-Elanton’s Oluthuone Poseidon was last located.

HOK-Elanto closed Poseidon’s doors for good in the fall, after the restaurant struggled before, among other things, in the grip of corona restrictions, the regional director of HOK-Elanto’s restaurants Satu Rytkönen told for HS last October.

Ketju’s lease ended at the end of the year, and now a new entrepreneur is moving into the property.

“The desire is to revive it to the same old spirit that has been there. After all, there was a restaurant there in the first place, as far as I understand, already a hundred years ago”, restaurateur Markku Kukkonen tells over the phone.

The name of the restaurant at the time of the Czech brand was Pivnice Helsinky Poseidon.

According to Kukkonen, the lease agreement with the owner of the restaurant property has been negotiated. A big water damage at the end of the year has brought a twist to Mutka’s journey, which, according to Kukkonen, has delayed the opening of the restaurant.

“In March at the earliest”, Kukkonen says about the opening.

Block restaurant is actually bigger than itself due to the location of the property. The handsome Art Nouveau castle was designed by an architect Selim A. Lindqvist and it was completed in 1903. The green building opens up to those entering the district as soon as they pass Tove Jansson park.

The house has addresses on three streets: Satamakatu 5, Luotsikatu 2, and Kruunuvuorenkatu 1.

Even the name of the house is handsome: Aeolus. He was the king of the Aeolian island, who had six daughters and six sons with his wife. Also, Aeolus was the son of Hippotes in Greek mythology, and Homer’s Odyssey– in the epic, the ruler of the winds that tore at Odysseus, the main character.

The name describes the district of Katajanokka well. According to the locals, “It’s always windy in Skatta”, and it must have been even more windy when the Aeolus Jugendlinna was completed than it is today due to the less construction stock.

But the name of the restaurant is not trivial either. According to Greek mythology, Poseidon was the god of the sea, storms, earthquakes and horses.

New the restaurateur is thinking about adapting the old name, as did HOK-Elanto.

Restaurateur Kirsi Ikävalkon when keeping the kapakka from the 1990s to the 2000s, the name was simply Poseidon. After HOK-Elanto started with a Czech theme, the name became Pivnice Helsinky Poseidon. After the brand changed again, the name was Oluthuone Poseidon.

“I guess Poseidon would be used in that name. I already registered the name of the company as Stadin Poseidon”, Kukkonen pondered in his mind.

Especially during the White Age, Poseidon’s clientele was exceptionally varied: there were women and men, younger and older, people of different languages, people from different social classes, cultured people, businessmen, all in perfect harmony, just like sitting on a block of flats.

Or like a journalist and Ilta-Sanomi’s packer Jukka Kuikka described his cantaba One more in the book: “Poseidon’s customers are no better, even though there are euro millionaires’ apartments a stone’s throw away and, thanks to the new guest marina, also euro millionaire boats.”

“A couple of professors or otherwise overeducated customers regularly visit the place. These singers drink kalya and read Iltsika. – – There are hardly any Urho-class drunkards in Poseidon. The anteroom boys sit there, although some have ten anterooms.”

Kuikka also remembers to mention Poseidon’s piano. It was always in tune, and only those who could actually play could play it. Piano then left Katajanoka with Ikävalko to neighboring Kruununhaka, where he founded the restaurant Piano.

Jugendlinna At the time of the completion of Aeolus, and long after that, Katajanokka was the area of ​​fishermen, port workers, and machine shop workers, i.e. heavy laborers.

They needed food. At the time, Poseidon’s location was occupied by the canteen-cafe Keula, with a couple of windows and a sign by a photographer Eva Rista has managed to capture even a couple of shots in 1970. The actual object has apparently been the exterior painting of the house.

During the painting work of the Kruunuvuorenkatu 1 apartment building, a stone footing protected with newspapers. A painter’s sled of K. Silakka Oy, a specialist store for exterior painting, above the gate passage. On the right canteen-cafe Keula sign.

Loading was in progress at Kruunuvuorenkatu. The picture also shows the canteen-cafe Keula’s sign and the door that later led to Poseidon.

Restaurateur Markku Kukkonen is roughly correct when he guesses that the Poseidon property has had a restaurant for a long time. However, this has not been the case since the very beginning, so there is no going back 120 years after all.

Builder-magazine number 4 from 1902 says the following: “The limited company ‘Aeolus’ is building a luxurious partly 5- and partly 6-storey stone building at the corner of Ruunuvuoren and Luotsikatu in Katajanokka. A large part of the basement floor, which is above ground level, is arranged as warehouses.”

Apparently, the restaurant premises were originally also warehouses. No further information can be found from the Helsinki City Museum and the Hotel and Restaurant Museum when the stone-built warehouses were converted into business premises.

A. Nikolajeff however, a photo taken in 1903 shows how the warehouses are above ground. Only when the street has been raised, the business premises on the side of Kruunuvuorenkatu have descended to their current half below street level.

Restaurateur Markku Kukkonen says that he owns four restaurants in Kallio, although he stays in the background instead of running them himself.

“In a way, the restaurants have been put in order for housing associations, when they wanted to get rid of the previous restaurants. We’ve cleaned up, we haven’t done any two-euro scams,” he says.

At least for the time being, the corona crisis has subsided, instead, Katajanokka has seen a flurry of new restaurants in recent years. In what ways does “Possu” or “Pose” plan to do well in the competition?

“Let’s continue along the same lines [kuin Poseidon], no radical changes are made. The city is full of trend domes. In my opinion, it must be that kind of aging. This is an emotional issue.”

In the block bounded by Luotsikatu (left), Satamakatu and Kruunuvuorenkatu, an Art Nouveau building designed by architect Selim A. Lindqvist was completed in 1903. The photo was taken the year the building was completed from the direction of the current Tove Jansson park.

Sources: Helsinki City Museum (Juha Vuorinen), Hotel and Restaurant Museum (Tiina Kiiskinen), Rakentaja-lehti 4/1902, Yhdet igtil – Barikärpäset kertovat (ed. Jukka Kangas, Like 2005).