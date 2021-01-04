HS Helsinki The city doesn’t clean electric kick boards off the streets, and now the boards end up with snow plows in the snow benches

Electric kickboard companies keep kickboards in the city for as long as the weather allows. However, the winter came as a surprise, and now companies are rushing to gather the boards off.

Winter has wrapped the metropolitan area in its soft snowshoes, but a surprise may stick out in the snowshoe.

The reader’s picture shows how electric kickboards have been plowed on a snowboard in Hakaniemi, Helsinki. There has also been a discussion on Facebook’s Puskaradio Helsinki group.

The city cannot move the boards away as they are the property of the electric kickboard companies.

“The challenge is that the boards can be left anywhere. Plowing, on the other hand, is such an activity that it is done normally. The boards, on the other hand, may be left in unexpected places, ”says the project manager for pedestrian and cycle path maintenance. Antti Takkunen.

Bicycles are also in danger of being plowed into a snowboard if left in the middle of the road.

“These boards are such a new thing that this is about mutual learning,” says Takkunen.

Is it possible that kickboards end up in the sea with plowing?

“That risk has been identified, we’re trying to make sure nothing like that ends up in the sea. If there are boards or something else in the snow, they will be taken away, ”says Takkunen.

Electric kickboard company I can be in charge of operations Reetta Alastalo says the butter boards began to be collected off the night between Sunday and Monday.

“It’s easy for us to collect the boards out of the snow benches, as we get automatic notification if the board has fallen. We are currently going through snow benches, ”he says.

Alastalo estimates that Voi will be able to collect all electric kickboards from Helsinki this week.

“We want to prevent the ferries from ending up in the sea.”

The same goal is also achieved by the electric kick board company Tieri.

“There was a lot of snow coming quickly and now we’re trying to dig all the scouts out of the snow benches,” says Tieri’s regional manager Niklas Gahnström.

He estimates that all boards have been collected by Wednesday in both Helsinki and Espoo.

Electric kickboard companies bring scouts back to town when the snow melts and the outside is no longer slippery.