HS Helsinki | The Christmas wishes of low-income families are an arresting read

This Christmas, the association that helps low-income families with children is hoping for extremely ordinary things, such as food and soap, as gifts.

This Christmas is perhaps different from many previous ones in terms of gift wishes. The closest peers can be found in the economic recessions and depressions of the 1990s and the end of the 2010s.

A measure of needs can be, for example, what families with children ask for as a Christmas present. The Hope association, founded in 2009, was not involved in the work to help the needy during the recession years of the 1990s, but the general current state of society is reflected in the requests for donations made to it.

“People are concerned about basic needs,” says the operations manager Nora Nederström From the Hope Society.

“In previous years, there has been concern that it is not possible to give experiences as gifts or to do anything together as a family in general. Now the fact that families don’t even have money for food is highlighted.”

Hope is a volunteer-run organization that collects donations and distributes them to needy families or families who have experienced a crisis. During Christmas, the activity naturally speeds up.

According to Nederström, there are around 3,000 families with children to be helped in the capital region this year, and around 1,000 of them are covered by Christmas help.

With the Hope association there are 20 local operators in Finland who organize their collections themselves. Families with at least one child under the age of 18 are eligible for assistance.

The aim is to give one gift to each child. However, it is not enough for everyone, says Nederström.

“There are so many families. For a month now, we have had to tell the people who ask that we don’t have the opportunity to include new families in the scope of aid,” he says.

Hope helps not only at Christmas, but all year round:

“Hope helps with a lot of other things throughout the year, and Christmas help is only a small part of all our activities,” Nederström reminds.

Someone wanted sweatpants in the campaign.

Reasons you don’t have to look far for the families’ particularly great need for help. They are listed every day in the news: the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and inflation.

Executive Director Eveliina Hostila has been involved in the activities of the Hope association for 11 years. Over the years, the need for help has only increased.

Hope is not exactly food aid, but that is also what is requested from the organization. According to Hostila, there have been unpleasant messages from families this fall and around Christmas.

“Adults have had to skip meals. If you can’t afford food, you’re already pretty far gone.”

The association’s aim is to realize the dream that children would have more equal opportunities for a good everyday life, the organization’s website says. It is everyday life that is emphasized this Christmas in families’ requests for help.

“There is a lot of demand for hygiene products. Everything from shampoo to soap, not so much perfume,” says Hostila.

He also lists enduring favourites: toys, games, Legos, hit products of the season, smart devices, tablets. . . Teenagers in particular wish for gift cards instead of goods so that they can choose the product they want from the store by themselves or together with a friend.

“The same clothes don’t suit a teenager as they do a baby bumpkin.”

of the Hope Association in addition, numerous other organizations collect donations for Christmas in Finland. They each have their own target groups for helping.

For example, Kotimaanu collects funds under the title “Urgent help for the family for firewood, food and medicine”.

SPR’s Hyvä joulumieli collection has helped hundreds of thousands of families with children over the years. With the donations, food gift cards worth 70 euros will be purchased for low-income families with children in Finland. SPR implements the collection in cooperation with the Mannerheim Children’s Protection Association and Yle.

Traditional actors who support needy families with children with their Christmas collections are also the Save the Children association and the Rescue Army, whose Christmas pots are open for donations both on street corners and online.

Scams have also been revealed in collections, and donors should be informed especially about the backgrounds and legitimacy of social media collections.