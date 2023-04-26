HS Helsinki | The child drifted into the sea on an ice raft in Kallahde

Two elementary school-aged girls were playing on the beach when one got stuck on an ice floe. It drifted about 50 meters from the shore.

26.4. 20:51

Surface rescuer saved an elementary school-aged girl who was drifting on an ice floes from the sea in Kallahte in Vuosaari, Helsinki, on Wednesday.

Two girls around 10 years old had smashed an ice raft to pieces on the sandy beach, when one of the girls had got stuck on a loose piece and started floating away from the beach, says the station master of the Helsinki Rescue Service Tapio Sirén.

“A bigger piece had broken off, and the other girl got stuck on it, and the ice raft drifted towards the shore,” says Sirén.

Ice floe drifted about 50 meters from the shore, estimates Sirén. Water temperatures in Helsinki are currently only around ten degrees. Sirén estimates that this is possibly why the girl did not want to go swimming at the beach.

“The lifeguard went to get him from there. They pulled the ice raft to shore with a rope and got the girl ashore with dry feet,” says Sirén.

Girl managed to be on the ferry for about twenty minutes before the rescue service arrived.

“There was a guy on the beach who called us and guided us to the place nicely,” says Sirén.

In the end, the incident ended well, and the girl was able to leave the scene and go home.