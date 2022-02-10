HS Helsinki The cat walked to the keyboard, and as a result, strange content began to appear in Raide-Joker’s sommy – “For a while it felt like that help”

Raide-Joker’s confused tweet delighted her. Two remote office cats were revealed to have made the cryptographic update.

Light rail line The release of Raide-Joker’s Twitter account for information made the Finnish people rejoice on Wednesday morning.

Cryptographic ”nmbmhjm nbvm”Message spawned several humor-spiced retweets and memes.

Soon it turned out that behind the mysterious message was one – or possibly two – cooperating cats. Raide-Joker’s communications manager Johanna Koivunen confirm the matter.

“Yes. This week’s fiancé had done telecommuting at home, and apparently the cat had gotten to the desk. She has two cats running there at home, ”she says.

The situation was noticed soon after the release.

“Pretty soon messages started coming up that ‘is everything ok?’ Yes, for a while it felt like help, what has happened here? ”

One of the suspected tweeters is the Aune cat, 8. Aune is a half-Egyptian mau.

Cat Tweet caused a lot of fun on Twitter, but Raide-Joker also had a sense of humor.

“Yesterday we got a lot of laughter when people got involved in this so much fun. It cheered us up and apparently other people. ”

This was reportedly the cat’s first tweet.

“It was laughed that morning that we should start holding cat training. After all, they could do some of our work, ”Koivunen laughs.

Raide-Jokeri is a high-speed tram line to be built between Helsinki’s Itäkeskus and Keilaniemi in Espoo. The service is scheduled to start in two years.