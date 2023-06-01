HS Helsinki | The camping stove that popped up on the balcony caused a police operation by several patrols in Laajasalo

The loud sound and the smoke that followed it were caused by the camping stove that popped on the balcony.
Helsinki Several police patrols were called to Laajasalo on Wednesday evening when a bang echoed from the balcony of the apartment building.
A few police patrols were sent to the scene, and the situation was resolved quickly. The incident did not cause a dangerous situation.
