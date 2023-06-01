HS Helsinki | The camping stove that popped up on the balcony caused a police operation by several patrols in Laajasalo

The loud sound and the smoke that followed it were caused by the camping stove that popped on the balcony.

31.5. 21:37

Helsinki Several police patrols were called to Laajasalo on Wednesday evening when a bang echoed from the balcony of the apartment building.

The loud noise and the smoke that followed were caused by a trip cooker that popped on the balcony, the command center of the Helsinki Police Department tells HS.

A few police patrols were sent to the scene, and the situation was resolved quickly. The incident did not cause a dangerous situation.