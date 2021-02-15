HS Helsinki The café created by world-famous investors lost its space in Käpylä – Then there was a turnaround, due to which the investor family who left for Silicon Valley will now return to Finland

The lease agreement for the summer café Siile, which operated on the stone foot of a wooden house in Käpylä, ended. Winters However, the owner family who lived in Silicon Valley plans to return to Finland once after a long struggle with residence permits.

Entrepreneur and a private equity investor Jyri Engeström carried out his common-law spouse Caterina Faken with one of his dreams in 2015. That summer, a café Siili, which was open in the summer, was opened in Käpylä, in the stone-footed premises of an old wooden house.

Now the cafe lease has expired. The property owner has stated that the contract will not be extended.

He was the first to report on the matter Economic life.

Known as a social media pioneer and IT entrepreneur, Engeström has done his life’s work in Silicon Valley, USA. He founded the Jaiku service sold to Google and the referral service Ditton. Fake, on the other hand, has set up the popular Flickr image sharing service, among other things.

Engeström answers the phone from the family home in San Francisco.

“The hedgehog is currently in a rental warehouse in the package and is looking forward to a possible future revival,” he laughs and continues:

“Our lease did indeed expire in the current space, and the building owners now have other plans for the space. Hedgehog’s goal has been to employ young people and offer quality to customers without necessarily being expensive. ”

The lease was entered into for an initial period of five years, but was extended for another year, so as a surprise, the end of the lease did not come to Engeström’s family.

Cafe Hedgehog terrace in its first summer in 2015. There are eight seats inside, 14-16 outside. Hedgehog has employed 10-15 seasonal workers, depending on the summer.­

Jyri For Engeström, the café on Ilmattarentie has been relevant in many ways. The family spends summers in Käpylä.

“In addition, my mother’s house, where I was born, is located between the café and our family house,” Engeström says.

Käpylä represents the strong community familiar to him from his own childhood. That is why Café Siili was also established there.

“The hedgehog was needed because the area had a strong communal feel in my own childhood. It has disappeared over time, or rather as business premises have been converted into apartments. ”

The family hopes that Hedgehog would continue at some point and in some form.

Although Siilink’s operations have been unprofitable from the point of view of demand – more money has been spent on the café than it has generated – it has shown, according to Engeström, that there is a new need for a certain kind of community.

“It’s something people want.”

Engeström swears in the name of community really in everything he does. Therefore, the family is about to return from Silicon Valley to Finland. Originally, it was planned to stay in Finland last autumn, but the spouse’s daughter did not receive a residence permit at that time.

Read more: Residence permit denied to world-famous investor sparked debate – According to Minister Haatainen, regulations will change by summer 2022, but there will be no special residence permit for investors

The residence card arrived a few days ago.

If all goes well, the family will return to Finland later this year and stay here permanently.

“Of course, the travel and other restrictions imposed by the corona may still change plans.”

Corona time has changed teleworking practices in part permanently. According to Engeström, it is an absolutely positive thing in the midst of all the plight caused by the coronavirus.

“I and many others can work physically anywhere in the world today. I believe that international telework from Finland will continue even after the pandemic. ”

According to him, Finland is by no means a forgotten little country on the edge of Europe, but a serious option even for Silicon Valley technology experts.

Engeström does not sign the Finnish mentality as a losing nation, on the contrary.

“Finland has a huge potential, and you should know and dare to utilize it. One of them is precisely the communality that I like to talk about myself, there is an equally large community in the whole world today, ”he describes.