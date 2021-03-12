HS Helsinki The brothers’ dispute escalated into a mass battle in Itäkeskus: One of the brothers used a gas nebulizer and was bitten by his nephew

The brothers ’families had been on bad terms for a long time, and eventually the dispute led to fights in 2016–2017. The district court handed down sentences for assaults and defamation.

Already the hatred of the long-disputed brothers escalated into a family melee in Itäkeskus, in the parking lot of the cultural center Stoa in 2017.

The uncontrollable chain of events began when a woman accompanied by another brother called the other woman an “old Turkish whore”.

Tensions about the situation increased as the quarrelsome crowd set out to walk towards the parking lot.

The party to which the insulted woman belonged began to provoke and sniff another party. The wife of the other brother was harassed, and the man was pushed.

It is clear from the video of the situation that the provocation continued on both sides.

Suddenly one of the brothers put his hand on the other’s shoulder and said, “Kato, I can touch your mouth.”

Then the brother, slipping away from the gesture, immediately sprayed the gas into the other brother’s eyes. This started a handcuff that lasted for a few seconds, and the brother used the spray again.

The brother who used the gas spray was poured on the ground, but the sprayer was still in his hand. One of the other brother’s boys decided to stop the man from spraying a second time, so the nephew Puri his uncle on the wrist.

Brothers the dispute between the two had continued for a long time, and one of them had, among other things, written offensive texts on the other.

About a year earlier, the brothers had gotten into each other’s hands at their parents’ house.

One of the brothers told the district court that he had gone to the house to check that the other was not doing anything there.

However, the brother was there, and the men immediately began to fight.

From the brother’s point of view, the other had arrived at the house and attacked him. According to the brother who arrived at the house, the initiative to fight had been taken by a brother who was already in the house.

The district court held that neither report on the situation could be considered more reliable than the other.

All that was certain was that one of them stumbled on the rag rug, and the fight continued on the ground.

Eventually, one hit the other with a plank on the head, causing a bleeding wound.

The situation ended with the arrival of the police, as an acquaintance in the yard had called the emergency center.

District Court sentenced a brother who used gas spray in the Stoa car park in Itäkeskus for a minor firearms offense, three defamation and two assaults to a hundred daily fines.

In addition, he will have to pay his brother and his family a total of € 3,100 for defamation and assault.

The son of the sprayed man was convicted of assault after biting his uncle. He received a 15-day fine and has to pay his uncle a total of 150 euros in compensation for the pain and suffering.

The district court dismissed the charges against the other parties.

The man who used the gas spray applied to the Court of Appeal for permission to process further, but it was not granted.

Brothers in the case of a fight that broke out at the parents ’house, the district court convicted both of the brothers of assault.

A man who hit his brother’s head on the plank received four months’ probation. The beaten man received 30 days probation.

However, the Court of Appeal dismissed the beaten brother’s verdict and acquitted him.

The fights in the parking lot and in the parents’ house took place in 2016-2017.