HS Helsinki | The artist knocked on doors and asked for permission to bring lights – The dazzling result can be seen in Kalasatama

Kalasatama will soon see its own light art, when the windows of the apartment buildings will be illuminated with colored lights.

In the fishing port see you in less than two weeks, special light art.

Artist Anne Roininen illuminates the windows of apartment buildings with different colors around Junonkatu. The work will be seen on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19 from 4 to 8 p.m.

On event nights the residents turn on the lights at the agreed time. After that, the work lives according to the behavior of the residents: For example, someone might turn off the light before others when going to bed early.

The preparation of the piece has required weeks of preparatory work, it is said in the announcement of the event. Roininen and his helpers have been knocking on residents’ doors and asking about the possibility of installing lights. The light preferences of each have been discussed with the residents.

The event produced by the Finnish light art society Flash, and it is part of Kalasatama’s environmental art project.

The event could be mistaken for electrocution. According to the organizers, modern light sources consume almost no energy, and the other lights in the apartments are turned off in favor of artificial lights.

The organizers hope that spectators will come on foot, by bike or by public transport, as there are limited parking spaces in the area.