HS Helsinki The afternoon temperature drops from yesterday to two degrees Celsius in Helsinki, the chance of rain is small

In the afternoon Colder weather is expected in Helsinki than yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be -2 degrees Celsius, compared to one degree yesterday at the same time. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels clearly cooler. The highest temperature of the day is 1 degree and the lowest -2 degrees, estimates the weather forecast from seven in the morning.

In the morning from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., the probability of precipitation averages 12 percent, in the afternoon between 12 and 5 p.m.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.