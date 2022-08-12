Friday, August 12, 2022
HS Helsinki | Tentacle packs were protected by alarms in Sörnäin – “Zigspäkits are a pretty hard currency”

August 12, 2022
At Aleppa in Hämeentien, Helsinki, tentacle packages are protected with plastic boxes equipped with alarms.

These The tentacles packed in separate plastic boxes has a pretty true rock vibe.

With such an accompanying text, a Helsinki resident Perttu Lähteenlahti shared a picture of Alepa in Hämeentien on Twitter. In the picture, the tentacles are individually packed in boxes equipped with alarms.

“In my former convenience store, the tentacle products were behind locks. Probably a very useful solution if those tentacles come off a lot,” says Lähteenlahti.

Alepa Hämeenti store manager Mika Hurskainen says that it is an experiment that is carried out in the region of Aleppo.

Alarms are used to try to reduce pinching, which is especially aimed at the tentacles. Hurskainen does not elaborate on how big the problem is.

“Zigspäcks is a pretty hard currency.”

The product packaging also stays neater, because you can’t tear the packages open if you only want to buy individual pieces.

See also  Before the game against Poland: Five national handball players tested positive for Corona

According to Hurskainen, the experiment has seemed effective. According to him, opening the box does not require a lot of work from the seller and therefore, for example, a slow checkout line.

