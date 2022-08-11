HS Helsinki | Teenage girls tried to catch a glimpse of Justin Bieber’s gig through a crack in the fence when two unidentified men handed them tickets – ‘I almost started crying’

The teenage girls were forever surprised when they received tickets to Justin Bieber’s concert from strangers.

14 year olds pals Dayita Waara and Adele Tynys were going to watch on Tuesday evening Justin Bieber’s gig. They didn’t have tickets, but the idea was to watch the concert from behind the fences.

At that point, they could not have imagined that they would soon receive free tickets to the concert.

From the beginning of the evening, the girls planned to listen to the concert from the train platform closest to Kaisaniemipuisto. At 9:30, the security guard came to close the door and announced that it was no longer allowed.

“We were quite sad when we had to leave. We knew that the Kaisaniemi side would be full,” says Waara.

Waara and Tynys suddenly started running and looking for another gap where they could see something. The main gates had a fairly direct view of the stage, and may have been the best spot from outside the area. Then a safety tape was attached to it as well, through which the girls had to move.

From the area two men in their 20s and 30s walked out. They came to stand near the security tapes and Waara heard the young people next to them shouting to them to “give them to us”.

At that moment, Waara didn’t think about it that far, but smiled at the men as usual. Then he noticed that the men were indeed holding two concert tickets.

Outside the concert area, there were a lot of people who wanted to catch a glimpse of Justin Bieber.

Waara was excited to point at himself and his friend. The men noticed it and came to ask if the girls were alone. The men handed the tickets to the girls.

“They wished us a good gig and said to have a really fun evening,” says Waara.

Girls bumped into the male duo again after reaching the concert area.

“They said that if you have extra tickets in the future or can otherwise do good, then put the good around,” says Waara.

Waara hopes to find out the men’s identities so that she can once again thank them for their good deed.

The concert was such a wonderful experience that the girls didn’t even dare to take many pictures. Although neither of the friends were already big Bieber fans, Waara says that he has been listening to the artist’s music for years.

In any case, the experience was memorable – after all, it’s a world-class pop star.

“I almost started crying and my hands started shaking. I felt so good,” Waara sighs.