HS Helsinki | Teemu Selänne was shocked in the intensive care unit – That was the start of an operation that attracts celebrities

Lastenklinikonen Kummit, which turns 30 this year, has been built on public figures from the beginning. In this interview, Teemu Selänne and Elastinen recall their own stages in the organization.

When ice hockey player Teemu Selänne was invited to visit the old children’s clinic in Helsinki in the early 1990s, a big shock awaited him in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The doctors told Selänte that there are not enough midwifery cabinets. When the department was overcrowded, they desperately tried to ask children’s clinics in other cities for cabinets. Borrowing was not always successful, however.

“It was an arresting moment. I realized that something has to be done now”, says Selänne in a video call from his home in the United States. The ex-hockey player’s dentures came off while munching on rye bread in the morning, but you can still understand his speech very well.

After the hospital visit, Selänne decided to get involved in the activities of the charity organization Lastenklinikan Tuki ry, which was operating at the time. It was later revealed that the executive director of the organization had embezzled funds and he was sentenced to prison.

Although this was a big disappointment for Seläntee, he did not get discouraged. Together Harry Harkimon, Riki Sorsan, Taneli Mäkelän and Juha Rantasila together, he decided in 1993 to found a new organization, Lastenklinikan Kummit.

“We were very worried about how people would join after such an injustice. But we decided that the children should not suffer from this,” says Selänne.

“In Talkoohenge, we finally started quite a boom, which has continued to this day.”

Teemu Selänne holds a small premature baby in Helsinki’s old children’s clinic in the 1990s.

Especially The Kummit organization, known for its Life for Children concerts, turns 30 this year.

The first concert was organized in 1995 at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. Among others, Neon 2, Katri Helena, Kaija Koo, Tommi Läntinen and Clear.

Kummit was one of the first charity projects in Finland that relied heavily on public figures. Today, numerous stars from the rap duo JVG to an actor are involved in the activity Sara Parikkaandance teacher Aira to Samulin and up to the rising stars of social media.

Well-known characters are needed especially for the performers of concerts, but also for other activities, such as hospital visits, various adventures and even political influence.

Selänne himself has worked for Kummie with his hands in clay. Over the years, he has, for example, participated in charity games of various sports, handed out roses at a marathon, and driven a van to Jyväskylä Suurajoi to set up stalls.

“My strength has definitely been in events, because I like meeting people and being on display.”

Aira Samulin danced the audience on the Kummit cruise in 1995. Magician Iiro Seppänen (behind Samulin), Teemu Selänne and hill jumper Toni Nieminen on the dance floor.

Godfathers at the New Children’s Hospital in Helsinki in 2019. In the photo, from the left, Jaakko Parkkali, Arttu Lindeman, Miska Haakana and Roponen, aka Mikael Vuori.

Godfathers artist Elastinen, who has been active for more than 20 years, ie Kimmo Laiho currently sits on the organization’s board.

He remembers coming to the Olympic Stadium for the first time to perform at the 2000 Life for Children concert. The gig was the biggest of his career for the 19-year-old at that time, i.e. a huge opportunity for an up-and-coming musician.

“In the heat of my youth, maybe I didn’t even fully realize what a great thing we could be a part of. At some point I remember realizing that wow, this way can also help,” says Laiho in a video call.

According to him, the Elämä Lapselle concerts are a “win-win equation” for artists, because through them you can get to the heart of television appearances in the Finnish music industry and at the same time you can use your own publicity for the benefit of others.

In one concert, this became clear. Laiho went to visit the ward for cancer patients, where there was “huge excitement” among the children. That’s when he realized how much joy a small contribution can produce.

Elastinen, or Kimmo Laiho, and Paula Koivuniemi performed at the Elämä Lapselle concert in 2016.

Once again, Laiho went to visit a cancer patient for a TV insert Simo-to the boy’s home. They are still Facebook friends, and Laiho has been happily following the life of an adult man today.

“Finally, with the birth of my own children, I have been immensely proud that I have not just pushed my own career with my eyes closed, but remembered to give something back.”

Laiho has his wife Riina Laihon with three children, the oldest of which was born in February 2017.

Also Selänne says that her best experiences with Kummie are related to meeting small patients. By playing video games and sharing fan products, he has managed to put a smile on their faces.

“I remember when a doctor said that every time you visit here, the children don’t necessarily even need painkillers for a few days afterwards. They are so excited that they forget the pain. That’s probably the best reward you can get for this.”

Once at Kotka Sea Days, an unknown young man came to pull Selännett by the sleeve. The young man said that he was born 23 weeks premature and that he spent the first three months of his life in a premature baby cabinet, which Selänne and Kummit had donated to the Helsinki Children’s Clinic.

“He wanted to thank us for helping him start his life. Yes, there was a drop in the lens, and even now I almost want to cry”, says Selänne, visibly moved.

An ex-hockey player activity in charity is also explained by a certain desire to improve the world.

Recently, Selänne has taken part in various activities, especially on social media to social and political discussions. Even now, during the interview, he suggests that in Finland, more extensive tax benefits could be provided for charity, as has been done for example in the United States.

The proposal is politically controversial. Opponents of the model believe that the emphasis on private donation funds could erode the foundation of the welfare state. The concern is that the charity of the rich may not be channeled as equally as the money distributed through the state.

“I’ve been involved in social discussions quite a lot, even though I didn’t have to. Even many of my friends say that why do you get involved in such shit”, says Selänne.

“But I feel that if I don’t say things that others don’t dare to say, no one will say them. I always try to dance with my own values ​​and help those who need help with my time and money.”

President Martti Ahtisaari (second from the left) played at Kummit Golf in 2002.

30 years during Kummie’s operations have grown continuously. According to Selänte and Laiho, the operation has become more professional, the number of donors has increased, and public figures in particular have strongly taken the operation as their own.

“When Ela [Laiho] call an artist to ask if you will perform at the Life for a Child concert, no one will surely refuse,” says Selänne.

While serving on Kummie’s board, Laiho has also seen up close how strongly the operations have always followed the times. For example, the mental health of children and young people has been significantly invested in recent years.

A special point of pride is the new children’s hospital in Helsinki that opened in 2018, which the Patrons have been involved in supporting, among other things, in terms of equipment procurement.

“Ela and I were probably the first to get into that building with our helmets on to watch,” Selänne recalls.

The godfathers’ future also seems bright. Both Laiho and Selänne personally plan to be involved in Kummie’s activities as much as possible.

With the jubilee year, there is, for example, a large golf tournament in Vanajanlinna, which Selänne has been involved in organizing.

“I’ll see Teemu then for golf,” Laiho exclaims at the end of the video call.