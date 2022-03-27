HS Helsinki Tapio Kasanen’s doctor pointed out the man’s “lazy heart”

The corona pandemic collapsed the condition of many elderly people in Helsinki. The body and mind are taken care of in the group of ten boys.

“Second foot up. Let’s make a small eight in the air, ”says the initial warm-up in the gym at Pirkkola Swimming Pool.

“Don’t sleep,” grins the 86-year-old Tapio Kasanen to the instructor and take support from the wall.

He then obediently raises his legs into the air.

There are about a dozen gym enthusiasts around, all men. The legs rise with varying degrees of success, the arms barking in the air.

The city is full of different sports groups, but the age of the group members is special in this group: the oldest seems to be already 89 years old, even the youngest is approaching the age of 70.

Next, the spine is stretched. Then the guided exercise with the gym equipment starts.

Helsinki the city is now investing in senior sports, ie the movement of people over 65. This is because exercise plays a significant role in the physical, mental and social well-being of older people.

The activity of the elderly has always been important, but it is especially important now, as the corona pandemic had a devastating effect on the mobility of the elderly. Although a small proportion of older people moved more during the pandemic, a much larger proportion almost completely stopped moving.

When the gyms were on hiatus and the swimming pools closed, many sports were missed. Everyday exercise, business and social contacts could also fall to a minimum for fear of coronary infection.

According to the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Welfare Survey, about 45 percent of those over the age of 75 said they reduced their daily commuting in 2021 due to an interest rate pandemic or related restrictive measures. The proportion of seniors who exercised decreased to non-existent.

Studies show that older people who move at least 5,000 steps a day remain clearly in better health than those who walk 2,700 steps a day. In the picture, exercise instructor Riina Mäenpää, Matti Snell (left), Ahti Mäkinen and Matti Juselius are exercising.

In Pirkkola Kasanen weighs in on which gym equipment to start the morning with. Next to it, someone is treading an exercise bike, another is strengthening his leg muscles.

“Hmm, what would be the best device,” he ponders.

Someone screams next to that coffee.

Exercise has been part of Kasanen’s life for a long time. He first started in a rotating exercise group in Pirkkola as early as 1977, because according to the doctor, a “lazy heart” needed strain. At some point, the gym group changed into a group for seniors.

“Because of exercise, I’m in good shape,” he says.

However, he is also attracted to Pirkkola’s sports group for other reasons:

Roughly the same men have been racing in one guided group for decades: every Thursday at ten o’clock. Part of the group also trains on Monday mornings.

The group is named after the men Ten boys.

“There is a good team spirit in this group. You don’t have to leave the gym without a good excuse. ”

Helsinki the city offers about 600-700 hours of guided exercise per week for the elderly.

In addition, there are numerous sports venues, free gym videos and picnic benches around the city. It is easier for the elderly to go for a walk when they know that sometimes they can sit on a bench to breathe.

Last year, the City of Helsinki granted EUR 1.4 million to organizations and communities to promote the mobility of the elderly and artistic and cultural activities. In 2022, the amount to be assisted will increase to EUR 2 million.

Supporting physical activity for the elderly is important for several reasons. City Mobility Program Project Manager Minna Paajanen says that with age, muscle mass decreases and thus weakens. And as muscle mass begins to lose, so can your balance.

The elderly are overwhelmed by the fall and exhausted on a shopping trip. Soon you won’t even dare to leave so that nothing will just happen. At home, the elderly may have apea. Many are depressed. Even loneliness lurks as social contact wanes.

Ahti Mäkinen has guided the Ten Boys on nature trips. At the end of a gymnastics season, he gave a presentation to the men about the nature of Viena Karelia.

Ahti Mäkinen86, raises the iron.

He has been a member of the Ten Boys for ten years. In addition to fitness, Mäkinen attaches importance to the social and mental dimension that the exercise group offers: daily routines, hobbies and groups of friends are important for all ages.

Usually, after a workout and a sauna, the men gather in the indoor café for a salmon pie and discuss the burning issues of the day.

It will easily have an improved world – or, as the group says, improved cheek muscles. When a group is made up of retired experts in different fields, someone always knows how to educate others.

Raimo Hokkanen, on the right, describes himself as the group’s 69-year-old junior. He was dragged into the group by a guy. “I was surprised by the spirit of togetherness. This is a very good thing here ”. In the picture on the left, Jukka Jalonen stretches.

Thursday the group is led by an exercise instructor Riina Mäenpää. The class includes joint warm-up, free muscle training and final stretching.

Mäenpää’s job is easy for this group, because men know what they are doing. The task of the instructor is mainly to supervise and guide.

Sometimes the gymnasts forget to talk between the equipment for a long time, and Mäenpää does not dare to shove them by the equipment – voluntarily when they are there.

Pertti Järvinen started in the gym group for the elderly in 2005.

The gym there is a shortness of breath from the corner. Pertti Järvinen79, strengthens his arm muscles there.

Järvinen has been a member of various men’s gymnastics groups for the past 45 years, as you can follow and support the groups and stay in good shape. He started in the tens in 2005.

However, the corona years have been a difficult time. The gym group was on a break for a long time due to restrictions. Then, last summer, Järvinen’s spouse died unexpectedly.

Fortunately, there were the Ten Boys. Pictures and videos were sent to the message group, and the acquaintances knew how to take Järvinen’s life situation into account.

During the corona closures, the familiar gym crew also started weekly Nordic walking. Järvinen also received support for this: there was something to expect in everyday life.

With the corona pandemic, some seniors moved less than before, but then there were those whose exercise volumes increased: when museums and concert halls were closed, many ended up for a walk or cross-country ski run. In the picture, Ahti Mäkinen and Teuvo Ahti stretch in the foreground, Tapio Kasanen in the background.

Hour has passed quickly. The final stretches are left.

The men lie on their backs on the floor and lift their legs alternately towards the ceiling.

When it’s time to leave the gym, gymnasts do it with a smile. There is still a moment of coffee together.

After that, Pertti Järvinen grabs food from his home café: alone when he doesn’t always bother to cook.