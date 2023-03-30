HS Helsinki | Swastikas were hammered into the wall of Herttoniemi co-ed school

During the night, swastikas and racial slurs were painted on the wall, window and yard of the school in Herttoniemi.

Herttoniemi the co-ed school was broken into on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. Among other things, swastikas and racist slurs were drawn on the school’s wall, window and yard.

“Extremely reprehensible and stupid”, the school principal Johanna Kallio describes events.

Kallio has worked at the school for over thirty years, and this is the first time in his career that the school has been bullied like this.

Trash was removed according to the principal as soon as Wednesday.

A criminal complaint has been filed. The school yard has camera surveillance. The surveillance camera tapes are going to be reviewed.

“I sincerely hope that the perpetrator is caught.”