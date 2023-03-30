Friday, March 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Helsinki | Swastikas were hammered into the wall of Herttoniemi co-ed school

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Helsinki | Swastikas were hammered into the wall of Herttoniemi co-ed school

During the night, swastikas and racial slurs were painted on the wall, window and yard of the school in Herttoniemi.

Herttoniemi the co-ed school was broken into on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. Among other things, swastikas and racist slurs were drawn on the school’s wall, window and yard.

“Extremely reprehensible and stupid”, the school principal Johanna Kallio describes events.

Kallio has worked at the school for over thirty years, and this is the first time in his career that the school has been bullied like this.

Trash was removed according to the principal as soon as Wednesday.

A criminal complaint has been filed. The school yard has camera surveillance. The surveillance camera tapes are going to be reviewed.

“I sincerely hope that the perpetrator is caught.”

#Helsinki #Swastikas #hammered #wall #Herttoniemi #coed #school

See also  Social media | Emmanuel Macron met Elon Musk - "clear and honest" discussion on Twitter
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How the shadow of Van der Plas hangs over Rutte IV

How the shadow of Van der Plas hangs over Rutte IV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result