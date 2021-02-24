HS Helsinki Subcooled water ruined a hungry fox’s lunch in Vuosaari – Video shows how an animal jumps head above ice in the yard of a house

Marika Myllymäki from Vuosaari was surprised when the fox started to prey under her window. The video shows painful attempts at predation on an icy surface

Vuosaari resident Marika Myllymäen the telework morning began unexpectedly on Monday when he noticed unusual movement behind the window when he opened the machine.

A fox crawled into the yard, which was already familiar to Myllymäki. This time, however, its behavior was surprising.

Myllymäki grabbed the phone and started shooting.

On video shows how a fox makes agile high jumps head above a snow project. It’s a way for a fox to prey on snow-rattling mice and other Small Animals.

“It was unbelievable that it began to jump in front of my eyes, I’m just a nature program seen such a thing.”

In an ideal situation for a fox, its head sinks deep into the snow project so that it can grab the prey with its mouth.

However, with the video filmed by Myllymäki, not everything goes according to the fox’s plans. Due to the subcooled rain, the snow surface layer had frozen hard. Instead of a soft and immersive experience, the fox faced hard ice.

You can watch a video of the fox’s behavior from the beginning of this story. The first fox to report MTV News.

Animal according to Myllymäki, the jumps ended painfully.

“The fox still didn’t get discouraged, but jumped time and time again, even though its nose hit hard ice. The jumping looked affectionate, but the fox himself certainly hurt and foxed. ”

Myllymäki hoped that the fox would have finally got its prey, but in the end it had to leave the place with stomach strain.

From the failure Despite the predatory voyage, according to Myllymäki, the fox does not look hungry, but rather in good condition.

He has come across the animal on a morning run, among other things. He spotted the fox again right on Tuesday. This time the fox rumbled along the ice.

“Yes, it has to be quite used to people, when it wanders here even in the light, just like a dog,” Myllymäki laughs.

