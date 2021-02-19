HS Helsinki “Stupidity intensifies again there” – Skiers and walkers horticultural at the foot of the rare city nest of sea eagles

The sea eagle couple successfully nested in the Old Town Bay last year. This year, nesting trees are being hampered by people.

Herttoniemi resident Sirkka Sinkkonen on Tuesday took photos from the balcony of his home of people walking on ice very close to the small island of Lopin, or Klobben.

Frosty days and sunny weather have made the townspeople go outdoors. And there is nothing wrong with that in itself, but it is not right to go near Lopin now.

Last year, a pair of sea eagles successfully nested on the island, and similar success is hoped for this year. For that, the eagle pair needs nesting peace.

Sinkkonen published pictures on Facebook’s Herttoniemi group with the text:

“There, on the other hand, stupidity is condensing in front of Klobben. Despite the prohibition signs, the eagles are being harassed.”

Many outdoor enthusiasts have moved too close to Lopin Island. A pair of sea eagles nesting on the island need nesting peace so that they will nest successfully on the island this year as well.­

Lopin the sea eagle, which has been enjoying the island for more than a year, is currently preparing for the coming nesting season. The eagle pair is known to have improved their nest during the fall and early winter.

The most disturbing phase in terms of nesting is March-May. It is therefore worrying that walkers, skiers and other outdoor enthusiasts walk very close to the eagles ’nest.

“Every day you see people near that island. At least one just walked from the corner of Saunalahti directly to the shore of Klobben, ”says Sinkkonen.

Sinkkonen suspects some outdoor enthusiasts. But some ice walkers are probably just not aware of the eagle pair.

Prohibition signs have been erected on the shores of Lopin Island.

“Signs should also be available on the beaches where the trails leave,” Sinkkonen hopes.

Nature guide and non-fiction writer Eero Haapanen has been installing prohibition signs on the island of Lopin on behalf of the city.

“The situation is a bit vague at the moment, when sea eagles are not there right now,” Haapanen says.

According to Haapanen, sea eagles have been spotted in the Old Town Bay only a few times since the end of January.

“It is possible that a pair of eagles have gone to sea where there is open water. At sea, it is easier for them to prey on waterfowl and gray seal fry. ”

The sea eagle pair last nested in the outer archipelago in 2019. The island of Lopin can also be considered a place of reconnaissance.

Sea eagles according to Haapanen, nesting begins in March, even if the winter is harsh.

“Last year, the incubation began on March 8.”

Last year, a pair of sea eagles chose a tree where Gray Herons used to nest. Cormorants also nest on the same islet.

The place was special as it is very close to close urban development.

Environmental planner for the City of Helsinki Kalle Mellerin according to it was reportedly the first time a sea eagle pair washed in such an urban environment around the world.

“Last year, an attempt was made to find out if there have been nests in Europe as close to populated areas. No such places came to light. This was an exceptional opening for sea eagles, ”Meller says.

Last year, a pair of sea eagles had three pups who grew up to be airworthy. The chicks left the nest in early July.

Gray herons usually nest on the island of Lopin in Helsinki’s Old Town Bay. Last year, sea eagles were also included.­

How people could be kept far from the island of Lopin?

Eero Haapanen does not really have the means to evict people either. According to him, the signs alone do not stop skiing with winter hangs.

“A change in the weather is needed so that skiing on ice is no longer attractive.”

According to Kalle Meller, various ways to keep the island free from intruders are being discussed with the ely center.

“Last year, because of the mild winter, the eagles had peaceful beings. This year there are people on the ice, and anyway, due to the ice situation, sea eagles have had to leave, ”Meller says.

“Many who ski in the area may think it doesn’t hurt to ski past in the winter. But the sea eagle starts nesting so early in the winter that these times in February-March are critical for the choice of nesting site. ”

Sea eagles are pacified birds. The recovery of their stock is seen as a triumph of nature conservation, as sea eagles were on the verge of extinction in the 1970s.