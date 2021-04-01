HS Helsinki Stunning halo phenomenon framed the sun for hours in Helsinki – Pictures show Wednesday’s “magical revelation”

On Wednesday, handsome weather phenomena were admired in the metropolitan area. Halo is most often observed in the spring.

Sunny spring days have made people move around and enjoy the outdoors.

On Wednesday, many outdoor enthusiasts rubbed their eyes in the metropolitan area after looking at the sky: The stunning halo phenomenon framed the sun for hours.

The editorial staff of Helsingin Sanomat and the Facebook groups in the districts were flooded with wonderful pictures of the spring sky.

Helsinki In Kalasatama, the halo was inspired to describe a resident of the Lighthouse tower house Janne Hirvonen. The picture he took is at the beginning of this story.

“Halo was exceptionally powerful this time. I don’t remember seeing such a strong moment, ”says Hirvonen.

Hirvonen publishes landscape photos taken from Majakka House on Instagram under the nickname Majakanvahti.

In Lauttasaari halo was photographed by an island resident Miikka Salavuo.

On the shores of Lauttasaari, halo phenomena could be admired until sunset.­

“Halo was powerful and lasted a really long time, it probably lasted three hours in the sky. The halo was visible until sunset. ”

Halo decorated the Lauttasaari church.­

What halo phenomena really are?

According to Ursa, the Astronomical Society, halos are either colored or white rings of light, arcs, or concentrations in the sky. Halos are formed when light is refracted or reflected from ice crystals floating in the air.

In Finland, halos are observed especially in the spring from March to May.

“It is because the low pressures that typically come to us from the Atlantic direction are, so to speak, dying over Finland. The lower cloud layers have disappeared, leaving only the delicate, gauze upper clouds, ”says Ursa’s spokesperson. Anne Liljeström.

Most of the halos are visible at this time of year specifically in the upper clouds, at an altitude of 7 to 12 kilometers.

“Sometimes in the spring, halo plays can be seen in a very large area, covering even half of Finland’s area. They can also last for several days, ”says Liljeström.

In Espoo Tapiola Heikki Viljanen immortalized the halo from Ozone Bay. Viljanen admired the phenomenon with his bike ride.

“I called it a rainbow. You can find the treasure at the end of the rainbow. ”

In Tapiola, the halo was framed by the shopping center Ainoaa.­

According to Viljanen, many other outdoor enthusiasts also described the halo phenomenon.

“It was a pretty magical revelation.”

Halo was also seen in Leppävaara in the evening. Abdalla Taha was taking her child to a swimming school when the halo opened above the swimming pool.

Abdalla Taha witnessed the halo phenomenon behind the Leppävaara swimming pool.­

“The five-year-old boy wondered why the rainbow has no color,” Taha says.

“He asked how there can be a rainbow, even if it’s not raining.”

Halo phenomenon in addition, a rainbow was seen in Helsinki on Wednesday.

Helsinki Pekka Halttunen was walking home from work at noon, when he stopped at the Old Town Rapids bridges. The rapids were more turbulent than normal and water flooded over the edges.

“There were so many drops in the air that when I walked to the bridge, the rainbow was visible from certain directions,” Halttunen says.

He grabbed the camera.

“There were quite a few people admiring there.”