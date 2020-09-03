Strange snarls plagued Helsinki Observatory employees – Elina Kuorelahti, a researcher of ghost stories, arrived and was startled in the yard
Historian Elina Kuorelahti heard stories that a ghost is haunting in Tähtitorninmäki. He became acquainted with the mysteries of the observatory for his new book, but during visits to the building, his skin also went to chicken.
Emilia Kangasluoma HS
There are many well-known stories about ghosts in Helsinki, but also unknown ones. For her children’s book, Elina Kuorelahti became acquainted with the allegedly wandering ghosts at the observatory.Picture: Emilia Kangasluoma / HS
