HS Helsinki Strange sight on the Lauttasaari bridge: A swan walked to the “happy island” with a enthusiastic crowd

On Wednesday night, a brave group led by a swan walked along the Lauttasaari bridge.

On Wednesday A slow-moving crowd stepped on the Lauttasaari bridge. The queue was led by a swan treading towards the island.

Lauttasaari resident Juhani Räisänen was cycling on the bridge towards the center when he noticed a long-necked animal coming against him.

“Terribly determined it walked from there, and I immediately realized that this is where the video is now.”

Swans are not an unusual sight in Lauttasaari, but Räisänen has not seen them on the bridge before. Based on the crowd following the leader’s swan, the winged road user was also interested in others. Räisänen describes the atmosphere as being respectful and people walking calmly after the animal.

“No one wanted to ignore the fact that it just wouldn’t interfere.”

Räisänen posted a video on Lauttasaari’s Facebook group, where it aroused a lot of admiration. In connection with the publication, Räisänen threw a joke at the guess that the swan was on his way to see if the café next to the bridge would still be open.

However, according to a video later published by a commentator, the swan did not stay on the island for longer, but eventually headed back towards Ruoholahti.

He was the first to talk about it MTV.