HS Helsinki Some sighed when beautiful rose bushes were felled by the sea in Lauttasaari – It is a vicious alien species, points out the city

Harmful courgettes have taken over the beaches in Lauttasaari. However, the destruction of the spectacular plant raised questions.

Helsinki In Lauttasaari on Kajavarannantie, many walkers have encountered a confusing vision in recent days.

Handsome blooming pink roses are poured from a beach collision. There are dull cliffs and twigs left.

There are also trees in the shrub felling group on Facebook’s Lauttasaari group, where some users are horrified by the rolling of beautiful rose bushes.

Why were the roses poured?

Those the roses were not any charming shrubs, but on the shores of Lauttasaari a rose rose, i.e. Rosa rugosa, viciously spreading and harmful alien species.

The City of Helsinki is currently working to combat iris in the Lauttasaari waterfront. The cut-off of roses, which is repeated twice during the growing season, has been chosen as a control measure.

In addition, to combat dandelions, the city organizes workshops with the Helsinki Nature Conservation Association and Stad Vocational College. The work is intended to clear up the crops, and in addition, the helpers may dig up small deposits with their roots.

Primarily, the city seeks to combat the spread of courgettes in nature reserves, valuable plant sites and coastal areas.

Why is it so important to dispose of daisies?

Dandelion can be identified by simple large petals and grooved petals.

From East Asia the world-distributed courgette is a hardy plant.

It thrives in seawater, and rosehips travel with seawater to new islands and areas. In them, it quickly takes over sand dunes and fields into an impenetrable density.

Helsinki city ecologist Kaarina Heikkonen says that courgette is a very strong competitor to other plant species.

“It takes over the industry from our native plant species.”

For example, there are already islands in the archipelago that have been completely occupied by courgettes.

There are also nasty examples on the continent:

“In Hanko, kilometers of sandy beaches are covered under curly rose. It is also detrimental to people’s recreation. ”

The most worrying thing about the spread of daisies is that biodiversity suffers from roses. As other plant species give way, insects also become one-sided.

“It’s a terrible nuisance. Then run out of apples and blueberries. Most healthy food is such that insects are needed in production, ”says Heikkonen with concern.

With dandelion Today, there are strict regulations in Finland. Cuckoo rose or its white-flowered form must not be released into the environment or imported into Finland from outside the EU or from another EU country.

Cuckoo roses may also not be sold or given away. From June 2022 onwards, the cultivation of courgettes is prohibited.

From the point of view of the City of Helsinki, the decision to combat courgettes is clear: the law obliges us to act.

Of daisies getting rid of it is a laborious project. Mechanical control by wilting or cutting down takes years.

In Lauttasaari, the city is experimenting with a new type of control, as a purple-sponge spore solution is applied to the rhizomes.

The effectiveness of the solution in controlling dandruff has not been tested before.

Also read: Are the shadows of the new apartment buildings polluting the popular Alpine Rose Park? Residents now express their concerns after blaming “shadow maps”