HS Helsinki Small cashless grocery stores are bursting in silence around the metropolitan area

Four “block stores” have already been opened in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The doors of the store’s smart cabinets open by showing a debit card.

To the metropolitan area has surreptitiously burst into completely new types of Grocery Stores.

When you go into the store, you may start to wonder. Where are the cash registers and staff?

In these in so-called block stores, there is no need for sellers, as the customer’s purpose is to handle transactions down to payment as self-service.

The products are waiting for their buyers in smart cabinets, the doors of which only open if the customer shows their debit or credit card to the reader in the closet. The smart cabinet detects how many products have been taken from the cabinet. Products will be charged to the card when the cabinet door closes.

Each product has an identifier that allows the AI ​​cabinet to detect whether the product has been taken out of the cabinet or not.

Finland korttelikauppa oy has opened stores in Helsinki’s Katajanokka, Kuninkaantammi and Talinranta, and in Espoo’s Painiitty. In addition, block stores will soon open in Olari, Espoo, and Keimolanmäki, Vantaa.

Chairman of the Board Juha Maijala says the time was now right to set up shops.

“The advent of big malls has dominated the market for at least the last 50 years,” he says.

Often people do their shopping at once in the big Market, where they drive a few miles by car.

Sometimes, though, something is forgotten. The block trade seeks to meet this need for replenishment.

“The idea is that you don’t have to drive back and forth to the big supermarket, but you can walk to the block shop.”

According to Maijala, there are many small areas for a few thousand people where traditional grocery store merchants do not want to set up shop. The intention is to set up block shops in such neighborhoods.

“We can’t compete on price with big supermarkets, but that’s also a cost factor that you don’t have to drive a car all the time.”

On the block store’s website, you can see in real time what the smart cabinets of each store currently contain. In addition to this, customers in each region have the opportunity to propose and vote for products in their block store selection.

Although the store operates as a self-service, it still requires people to take care of filling the shelves and maintaining cleanliness.

According to Maijala, the aim is to hire part-time employees from the area close to the store.

“This employee then takes care of the deal while also looking at security.”

According to Maijala, security is partly affected by the fact that no tobacco or alcohol is currently sold in block stores. Technological solutions to enable the sale of tobacco and alcohol, on the other hand, have been considered.

“However, we are in no hurry with it.”