HS Helsinki Skiers threatening to swing with sticks scare dog walkers in Länsi-Pasila – “The walkways of our park have been taken

In Länsi-Pasila, dangerous encounters have been experienced in the central park on a narrow route. According to the team manager in charge of the tracks, relief is planned for the situation.

Snowy Winter has attracted many townspeople to the trail this winter. The skiers are excited, but the other pedestrians have been driven partly cramped.

Dangerous situations between pedestrians and skiers have been experienced, for example, in Helsinki Central Park near Länsi-Pasila.

Pasila resident Kerttuli Punkari is one of many who are concerned about the situation. Trails have been drawn on busy routes, but no signs.

Skiers hiss in the field of view, and at the same time, more people are going out in the area due to the corona pandemic than maybe ever. In addition to skiers, the routes are used by walkers, dog walkers, cyclists and riders.

“The situation is wild,” Punkari says.

“One of the absolute most challenging points of traffic, where the trail hinders the movement of a normal park traveler, is in the vicinity of the very popular and city-maintained Central Park dog park,” Punkari says.

Punkarilla itself is a medium-sized poodle Luka. Punkari and Luka tend to visit the dog park often.

“When you go to a dog park, you have to walk through the trails. It is not always noticeable when skiers come from different directions. ”

Dangerous encounters have also been close.

“There have also been situations where a skier has waved threateningly a stick at a dog and his walker”

“We dog walkers have to dodge skiers every day – and they’re dog walkers too – to avoid collisions.”

Skiers against Punkar has nothing. He enjoys skiing himself. But according to Punkari, not everyone can fit in the park at the moment.

“Now Tripla has come close and a lot more people. And everyone wants to ski and outdoors. ”

“This situation, where the passages of our park have been taken over by skiers, is special, unplanned and completely out of control.”

The issue has also been actively discussed in the Facebook group Länsi-Pasila puskaradio. There, people have shared their experiences of screaming and waving skiers.

Helsinki the team leader in charge of the tracks Mircos Kienanen identify that place.

“It’s a bit of a challenging place for us,” Kienanen says.

The winter-ready route is skied and walked at the same time. However, changes are coming to the route:

“The new route plan for Central Park has taken the place into account. The charging route changes from there, the walk becomes clear and new loose signs are obtained there, ”says Kienanen.

Kienanen cannot say the exact timetable for the reform. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, plans have fallen behind this winter.

“I can’t say whether the reforms will come next winter.”

At least during the late winter, walkers and skiers must therefore be able to walk partly on the same route in Central Park.

How could dangers be avoided?

“There is no official guideline as to whether it is up to the skier or walker to dodge. I would avoid being a walker myself, because it is easier for a walker to stop, ”says Kienanen.

