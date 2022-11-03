HS Helsinki | Sex fairs were born in depressed Finland, when minors were prevented from seeing the “black hall”

Over the years, the content of the Sexhibition trade fair, which has been caught in the middle of an uproar, has moved from moderate eroticism towards live porn.

Sexhibition-erotic fairs have a colorful history behind them, to which they are so linked Aira Samulin, Linda Lampenius than Jari Sarasvuok too.

The sex fair, organized for the 30th time this year, has been widely publicized since the Helsinki police told investigating the casewhere a woman who appeared to be very drunk had been invited to the stage as an assistant in a sex act.

Other unclear situations have also come to light from the fair. It seems that the organizers have not ensured the consent of the women invited to the stage as volunteers to participate in the sexual events.

Finland the first erotica fair was organized during the depression in January 1992 at the legendary Lepako in Ruoholahti, Helsinki. It was an important venue for youth and rock culture, which was demolished in 1999.

At the beginning of the fair, the organizers were Radio City and the Live Music Association Elmu.

“We hope that everyone will leave here with their pants wet or their tent up,” Jari Sarasvuo, then Radio City’s editor, said in HS’s fair report.

This is how “Finland’s first erotic fair” was reported in HS in 1992.

At the beginning of the audience at the sex fair was very male-dominated. The most popular program numbers were various live performances. The program promised, among other things, an underwear show, striptease and dance teacher Aira Samulin’s “fierce rhythms”.

In general, the program of the fair was initially much more moderate than it is now: for example, the Estonian group performed break-jumpers and stretches in skimpy clothes, as well as “girls’ mutual hippies”, HS wrote at the time.

Minors were also able to attend the first fair. However, they had no business in the “black hall” with leather, chains and piercing shows.

The fair’s popularity surprised the organizers, and the following year the fair space was doubled. Among other things, peep shows and mud wrestling were added to the program, fairs were forbidden to people under the age of 18, and the number of visitors increased to around 13,000 people.

A company called Credastel presented its phone sex services at the 1997 fair.

In the year In 1996, the sex fair moved from Lepako to Mannerheimintie to the Old Student House.

“Sex and eroticism are clearly becoming an increasingly acceptable commercial phenomenon, when industry fairs dare to bring the outskirts of Lepako to the center of Helsinki”, HS wrote in the article at the time.

The main performer was “America’s belly miracle” Cassandra Curves and the program became more diverse: there were, for example, lesbian and transvestite performances. At that time, the actual live act was not yet seen in the program.

In 1996 meteorologist Juha Föhr was awarded at the fair for the erotic work of the year with a golden penis statue because he had talked about his homosexuality in public. The following year, the award went to a violinist model who also posed on the cover of Playboy Linda Lampenius.

Juha Föhr hands over the golden penis to Linda Lampenius in 1997.

“In Rkp, the libido is in full swing,” said the journalist who was the erotic champion of the fair in 1997 Reuben Stiller in connection with the award ceremony. Both Föhr and Lampenius belonged to the Swedish People’s Party at the time.

This year the tradition was revived and the golden penis was awarded to the prime minister To Sanna Marin (sd). The award was justified, for example, by the fact that Marin knows how to take care of her own boundaries between public and private.

Internet porn made its debut at the 1997 fair, even though the traditional video shelves were sagging from their saturation.

Erotic fair have attracted criticism over the years.

For example, in 1997, in HS’s opinion piece, the trade fair was perceived mainly as a “horror gallery of sex tools” and shocking porn performances were horrified.

Something about the prevailing attitudes was also told by the fact that in the same year, the Finnish Defense Forces magazine Ruotuväki wrote an apology at the end of its report on Sexhibition “just in case, to those who are outraged by the handling of the topic.”

Despite the criticism, the fairs lived in their golden age at the turn of the millennium and they started to be organized in the Helsinki Ice Hall.

The number of visitors already rose to almost 25,000 people, and the event was increasingly attended by women and couples. In many years, fairs were organized even twice a year, in spring and autumn.

People queued for the fair in the courtyard of the Helsinki Ice Hall in 2001.

Attitudes towards sex fairs have become more accepting over the years and their content more colorful.

From 2006 to 2017, the public could, if they wanted, perform with the porn star Mr. Lothar, or Anssi Viskarin hosted by “puuhalava”.

According to the fair organizers, Puuhalava was returned at the request of the visitors to this year’s fair. According to HS’s information, the situations that were in the public this week took place on that particular stage.

Many competitions have also been seen at the fair, such as the oral sex championships.

In 2014, a real surprise guest visited the fair: the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland. The parish priest of the Tikkurila parish was there at the time to discuss issues related to sexuality and relationships.

Fairs is now organized by a company called Landscape, to which the responsibility was transferred from Radio City and Elmu. In practice, a former employee of the radio took over the appeal Mika Erkkilä.

Landscape, which defines itself as a publishing and production company, was founded in 1995. It registered the auxiliary name Sexhibition in 1997.

In recent years, Erkkilä has appeared in public as the organizer of the event. However, the only actual member of Landscape’s board is influential in the brewing industry Jyrki Peltonen.

At the 2007 fair, Domina Musta kissa playfully whipped guests.

The erotic fair the number of visitors has been decreasing in the last decade, partly due to the growth of online stores and porn sites.

Exhibition business has not produced significantly in recent years: According to Asiakastieto, the result of Landscape’s financial year in the two years before the corona pandemic was a brisk 25 thousand euros in total. During the pandemic, fairs were not organized.

Due to the years of the size of the ice rink, the facilities have also become smaller. From 2012 onwards, fairs have been organized at the Cable Factory.

The total number of visitors to last weekend’s event was estimated at 5,000–6,000 people.