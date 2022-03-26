HS Helsinki “Seppo, don’t open this” – The artist carried a stinky bag at the end of the sip to a classic restaurant and politely warned the doorman of a nasty surprise

Restaurant Juttutuvan Ovimies Seppo Laukkanen will retire on Saturday. Musicians, artists, bohemians and trade unionists will be missed. In 40 years, Laukkanen has seen one sun another.

This weekend one chapter in Helsinki’s restaurant history ends. Usher Seppo Laukkanen will retire after serving at the restaurant Juttutuva for 40 years.

His last shift in Siltasaari is on Saturday, March 26th.

Laukkanen is unique in its kind and well known to customers. Namely, it is rare that a porter has worked in the same restaurant for so long.

Restaurants are no longer required to use a doorman. Even in places where a janitor is on duty, door services are usually outsourced to companies.

When Laukkanen is asked if there are any other long-distance porters in Helsinki, only one person comes to mind.

“Sea Horse at the door is lucky every now and then Marco Morelli, who is my classmate from Meilahti School. But he is also officially retired. ”

The first Seppo Laukkanen stood at the door of Juttutuva in the summer of 1982.

“I was a regular at the Kallio grill at the time and I came to see when Juttutuva’s Doorman at the time Veijo Hyvärinen asked. I stayed that way. ”

Laukkanen says that he has been a porter in his dream profession, because he has to deal with people at work. Laukkanen is known as a very social doorman who likes to talk to his customers.

What is happening about Laukka is especially fascinated by the historical milieu and the “really great” clientele, which has traditionally included trade unionists, musicians, artists and bohemians.

“Age has never been a thing for a regular customer base. Everyone has always been friends with juniors Esko Salmiseen until, ”says Laukkanen.

“Well, sometimes there have been these mutual national matches, that is, they have teamed up on that street, for example. But that happens elsewhere. ”

“ “I’ve been asked to write a book about everything that happened here, but no.”

As a doorman Laukkanen has seen one thing and another, but one thing is clear to a professional: names are not told and customers are not “burned”.

When asked, however, he agrees to recall some cases that have remained in his mind.

Sdp ‘s management had gathered in Juttutupa at the time when Martti Ahtisaari was elected president. In the middle of it all, a taxi curved up in front of the restaurant and a drunken man got out of the car and demanded to get in.

The man’s friend reportedly had a 60th birthday.

“I led the man into the room and asked if he was known here. Well, it was known, it was reportedly a general, ”says Laukkanen.

“Tellervo Koivisto took the man to sit next to him. The then president of Demarie Ulf Sundqvist came to me and said, ‘Seppo, the sun shouldn’t have let it in. It is the general of the centrists. ”

“ “The guy said he was undressing because he was going to sleep. It was so nailed away that he thought he was at home. ”

Going According to Laukkanen, Juttutuva has calmed down in recent years, as customers are less likely to drink.

It used to be different. Laukkanen recalls a case where a customer started to undress in the middle of a restaurant. The man was no longer wearing panties and a t-shirt.

“I went to ask what it really was. The guy said he was undressing because he was going to sleep. It was such a nail on the head that he thought he was at home, ”says Laukkanen.

“I said it didn’t happen: this is a restaurant. Yet it did not believe, ‘No god, I am at home.’ I finally got him out. ”

Some of Laukkanen’s things go to the side of inhorealism. Such as the case where a well-known playwright arrived at a restaurant after a long sip.

“It had left to buy salmon for its family to eat and settled for a drink. That fish had been in its bag for five days in the summer heat. The author just said that Seppo, don’t open this. ”

With a gallop there are no bigger plans to spend your retirement. He still plans to lift pounds at Helsinki’s Tarmo Hall and visit his cottage.

So would it still be possible to see him chatting at the door, even if just scratching?

“Then it has to be a really tight place, that is, if no one else can get there.”