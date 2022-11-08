HS Helsinki | Sea captain and non-fiction writer Seppo Laurell has died

Laurell became known for several non-fiction books on lighthouses.

Sea captain and nonfiction writer Seppo Laurell has died on November 3 in Helsinki.

Laurell was 85 years old when she died.

Laurell’s death is confirmed by her daughter Liisa Uosukainen.

Seppo Laurell served, among other things, in the Maritime Administration as head of the Oceanographic Office. He retired in 2000.

Laurell was a lover of lighthouses and an expert on the subject. He became known for his several books on lighthouses.

In his retirement year, he received the state award for information publication for his work Finnish lighthouses.

Helsingin Sanomat has interviewed Laurell for many articles about lighthouses over the years.

Laurell also became known as one of Terhokodi’s longest-serving hospice volunteers.

of HS of the article over the years, Laurell visited more than 2,000 hospice patients.

He participated in the first volunteer hospice care course organized in Helsinki in 1986.

Laurell had intended to stop volunteering at the hospice after 25 years, but she continued to work even after that.

Volunteer work was only interrupted at the beginning of the corona pandemic in 2020.