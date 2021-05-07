HS Helsinki Sauna ferry entrepreneur accused city officials of bribes and fraud – Officials found innocent

“It is good that this matter has been clarified and given a point,” says the city’s water transport ombudsman Tapio Rossi.

Last In November, a Aurinkolahti sauna ferry entrepreneur blamed two officials of the City of Helsinki for corruption.

The sauna ferry entrepreneur’s widespread Facebook post alleged, among other things, that city officials had asked for money to speed up the progress of projects, permit issues and plans.

The sauna ferry entrepreneur reported to the police a suspected fraud attempt as well as a breach of duty.

Now the case has been resolved. Reported on the case first Helsinki News.

Second one of the officials accused by the entrepreneur was the city’s water transport ombudsman Tapio Rossi.

He is a relieved man because he has been found innocent.

The Helsinki Police Department carried out a preliminary investigation into the allegations made, and the Director of Investigation terminated the preliminary investigation because Ross was not suspected of any crimes.

“Of course, this was an expected decision. Personally, I kept thinking that I hadn’t done anything criminal or acted improperly, ”Rossi says.

“It’s good that this matter has been clarified and scored.”

It has also been decided to terminate the preliminary investigation against another city official.

No evidence of illegal activity was found for either employee.

November after the uproar, the City of Helsinki’s Director of Culture and Leisure Tommi Laitio asked the City of Helsinki’s internal audit to investigate the charges of the sauna ferry operator.

Nor did the internal audit report reveal any evidence that officials had encouraged corruption.

The City of Helsinki informed about the matter on their website on Friday.

Defamation, on the other hand, has progressed to prosecution.

In November, Rossi filed a criminal complaint for defamation. In the suspected case, the Facebook publication was written by a sauna ferry entrepreneur.