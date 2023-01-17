HS Helsinki | Satu Silvo about the bankruptcy of the vegetarian restaurant Silvople: “Financially, it will be so bad that your hair will fall out”

The restaurant Silvoplee founded by actor Satu Silvo went bankrupt last week. Silvo mourns the loss of his life’s work.

Knife set slips into the restaurant worker’s bag, then he heads for the door and waves goodbye. It is Monday morning at 9 o’clock in the restaurant Silvoplee.

Normally at this time, the same knives whiz wildly when chopping vegetables, root vegetables and fruits. A playlist chosen by someone is playing in the kitchen, and a flap is flying between the employees.

Today, nothing is playing in the premises, the kitchen is empty and the restaurant is only visited by former employees who have received permission to collect their own belongings. Grave candles are burning in front of the front door.

Perhaps a bit dramatic, but with such a mood, the founder of the bankrupt restaurant Silvople Fairy tale Silvo currently is.

“I’m such a bag of guts that I turn over every damn stone before I give up, but this time it didn’t help,” Silvo says and sighs.

Although Since May, Silvo has only owned less than ten percent of the restaurant – the rest is owned by Food Camp Finland – he still feels deep concern for the company and its employees. The company was Satu Silvo’s hobby and passion for more than 20 years.

“I had dreams in my acting career that didn’t come true because of this company. But I have no regrets because I loved this,” she says.

“But now, of course, I feel that what was left in the hand. Just red. Financially, it gets so bad that your hair falls out.”

The bankruptcy of Restaurant Silvvple has been a tough spot for Satu Silvo. The anxiety caused by the loss has felt like a physical pain in the body "it feels like you have eaten stones".

Fairy tale Silvo founded Silvople in Hakaniemi in 1999. The passion for a restaurant offering vegetarian and raw food came from his own life. Silvo says that living food cured him of the inflammatory cycle he had fallen into.

“I was looking for information on how to strengthen the immune system and I found living food.”

The final impetus to start my own restaurant came when the only restaurant in town that offered raw food closed its doors. Silvo had also had a bad accident in 1998. He got stuck under a slope machine weighing thousands of kilos on a skiing slope. It made me think about life.

“I wonder if I have to start this damn thing now.”

The answer was yes. According to Silvo, the early days of the restaurant were pretty rough, but little by little a model of doing it yourself was found. In 2013, Silvoplee moved to larger premises on the same street. 400,000 euros were used to renovate the premises, as Silvoplee began to offer various wellness services in addition to food.

“I wanted to make it a gas station for people. In addition to energizing food, there was well-being of the spirit. There was a superfood bar and a restaurant side separately, and there was a yoga room for rent in the basement.”

Company only had time to operate for a year and a half when it was announced that the building was going to be demolished at some point.

“It was really outrageous. We had a ten-year verbal lease. After a small trial, we received 30,000 euros as compensation. If we are being bullied, we should have stopped there,” says Silvo.

However, Silvo decided to try again. The company returned to smaller premises, which it renovated to its liking. But the bad luck continued.

The new restaurant only had time to be open for a day, when the corona pandemic closed the doors of restaurants. The corona subsidies remained small, because the basis for the subsidies was the months at the beginning of the year, when the restaurant was still under renovation.

“For twenty years we had paid our bills on time, and suddenly it didn’t matter at all.”

Running a restaurant became a chore. The final staple was the increase in raw material costs and people excited about remote work. Until the end, Silvo kept hoping that a lifeline would fall from somewhere and the restaurant wouldn’t have to close. However, that did not happen.

Satu Silvo and her husband Reidar Palmgren have been eating at restaurant Silvoplee every day for years. Now the couple has to find a new place to eat.

When information about the bankruptcy came, called For Reidar Palmgren discouraged common wife.

“The fairy tale sounded like it was very fragile. Like he was standing on a rock and wasn’t sure if he would make it down without slipping.”

But we are down. Maybe a little bruised, but alive.

“I drown my sorrows in art. I started singing a song at home that I have learned The Invisible Woman – for the theater performance: ‘Rump, joy, ratto, pestilence, the cross is carried…’ It made it easier.”

Theater also brings strength. According to Silvo, playing a character gives a day off from real life.

Husband Reidar Palmgren has also managed to remind us that even though the end of the restaurant story is bad, it does not mean that the trip was bad.

“And it’s true,” says Silvo.

“Yes, there was a lot of good stuff in 23 years. I am grateful for that.”

With a couple however, there is one more problem ahead. During their entire time together, Silvo and Palmgren have eaten at Silvoplee every day. Now the search for a new place is ahead. Fortunately for the couple, who mostly prefer plant-based food, the supply of plant-based food has improved since Silvo’s youth.

“At that time it was really inferior, something like frozen vegetables or au gratin cauliflower.”

Silvo no longer dreams of his own restaurant, because “there is no money to dream”. However, he hopes that Silvople’s former employees would get excited and set up their own vegetarian restaurant.

“Yes, there must be a place like this, where you can get food with health effects. There are coffee cup-shaped kebabs from all over the world standing on every corner. It’s strange if there isn’t room for one like this.”