HS Helsinki | Sasu Laukkonen closes his successful Michelin restaurant – Speaks directly about the transformation of fine dining

Top restaurant Ora is closing its doors, and it’s probably just the beginning of a big change. “In fine dining, chefs have been allowed to play king, but now it’s the customer’s turn,” says Sasu Laukkonen.

Thursday the restaurant news was that Ora will close on May Day. Sasu Laukkonen piloted place is one of Helsinki’s seven Michelin-starred restaurants.

The restaurant is focused on Finnish seasonal and local food, and its dishes are made with a modern touch.

Laukkonen justifies the termination of Ora to HS with both personal and family reasons.

A chef’s job is hard, and workdays can easily stretch to 16 hours. There are few days off.

“I haven’t been able to take care of myself, and at the age of 47, the body will no longer recover in the same way. In any case, when I rush, I want to rush a little slower,” says Laukkonen.

“I prefer to make the decision to quit on my own terms and voluntarily, and not only when I have to.”

Laukkonen has been at the top of the restaurant industry for a long time. Before Ora, Laukkone had his first restaurant Chef & Sommelier in the same space at Huvilakatu 28.

The restaurant became a success. It received a Michelin star in 2014, and the star has since been transferred to Ora.

The chef’s time has largely been spent in the kitchen of his own restaurant, and not with his family. Laukkonen admits that, especially when he was younger, it was hard to work.

Ambition drove everything else.

“I’ve had the restaurant for 12 years, and my daughter is now 13. It makes you wonder who I’ve been with more often in the evenings, weekends and holidays,” says Laukkonen.

“Now I hear with a more sensitive ear when my daughter asks: ‘Can dad do something together tomorrow?’ I realize that soon Mimmi will fly from the nest and then it will be too late.”

Restaurant Ora after opening in October 2017.

Laukkonen admits that the decision to stop has also been influenced by the problems that hit the restaurant industry.

The prices of raw materials have risen sharply, and skilled workers are harder to find than ever before.

“Yes, even those things have their own effect on how good you feel doing this work.”

Although his own restaurant and Michelin star are allowed to go, Laukkonen does not intend to leave the industry. He continues the pizza restaurant project that started last summer at Fiskars.

Laukkonen designed the pizzas for the summer restaurant Waldemar and trained the staff. Now we are recruiting staff and renewing the menu.

Sustainable development and avoiding loss have been a central part of Laukkonen’s restaurants, and it is also the case at Fiskars’ pizzeria.

“Tomato sauce is made from Närpiö’s wasted tomatoes, and if the dough is left over, it is used to make näkkäreri. It is essential to feel one’s responsibility.”

Sasu Laukkonen photographed in the kitchen of his restaurant.

Lyrics responsibility and fine dining don’t always seem to fit in the same sentence. The industry is known for long working hours, and for the fact that the master chefs teach you to work even for free.

According to Laukkonen, this must change in the future.

“It doesn’t make sense to burn out highly talented people with 16-hour working days. The industry needs to be changed in such a way that the well-being of employees is taken into account,” says Laukkonen.

According to Laukkonen, the change has already started to happen: customers have begun to appreciate more relaxed activities that do not require as many working hours as in top restaurants.

More relaxed places, such as Bas Bas or Alexanderplats, have also risen in the lists of experts, over many more traditional fine dining restaurants.

“Customers can no longer handle ritualistic and rigid dinners that last for hours and where one and a half bottles of wine are drunk,” says Laukkonen.

Ora is located at Huvilakatu 28. According to Sasu Laukkonen, negotiations are already underway for a new entrepreneur.

Laukkonen according to fine dining, chefs have traditionally been allowed to play king, but now it’s the customers’ turn.

It means shorter and more affordable dinners with fewer dishes and drinks.

“Sometimes, of course, there is a place for a bigger party, for example a golden wedding anniversary. Then we don’t save money, we go all-in.”

