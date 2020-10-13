HS Helsinki Rock history was made in the dilapidated buildings in complete silence – the front-line artists freely rehearsed their hits in a summer settlement in Vuosaari, and it didn’t get any worse.

The dilapidated buildings of the Hästholmen children’s summer settlement are part of Finnish music history. Hurriganes ’legendary roudari Hande Mertanen and Egotrip’s Knipi now tell what it was like to make rock in a former summer paradise.

Few knows that Vuosaari’s Hästholmen, or Heposaari, plays a significant role in the history of Finnish rock music. Buildings that stand idle by the sea are primarily known as the former children’s summer settlement.

Before the end of the summer settlement operation in 2014, the place had time to be leased for 25 years at the Hurriganes legendary roudar Hannu “Hande” with Mertanella. In Heposaari, he provided rehearsal and recording space for numerous top Finnish musicians.

On Heposaari For example, records have been made for Ismo Alango, 22-Pistepirkko, Rubik, Plutonium 74, Pekka Pohjola, Yona and Egotrip.

Hector, Kirka, Don Bad, Children of Bodom and the Paris Spring have also practiced at Mertanen’s premises. Nightwish has held the closing celebrations of his tour in Heposaari the same weekend as Tarja Turunen got fired from the band.

“Hästholmen has been a key place for quite some time. I have always asked for the artists, they did not mention it in any interviews, when there was so much valuable stuff, “says Mertanen.

No more valuable can be found anymore and unauthorized users have found the place.

After the end of the summer relocation operations, Mertanen’s lease was also terminated. Since then, no one has taken care of the place.

Former Egotrip drummer Mikko von Hertzen is now known as the singer of the Von Hertzen Brothers. Here he works at a mixing desk in Heposaari.­

All began with an employment course organized by the Social Welfare Office and the Youth Work Home, which Mertanen held in Heposaari in the early 1990s.

The “Roudar course” taught basic skills in the field. According to Mertanen, the people he trained at the time are still working in the field.

During the course, Mertanen lived in Heposaari, where he paid for the renovation of a residential building. It had stood empty for one winter after the death of the previous resident.

At the end of the course, Mertanen offered to be a tenant of Heposaari. Since then, the landlords have been the real estate agency, the education agency and the Schoolchildren’s Holiday Recreation Association Hekolo ry.

It turned out that the place was well suited for playing. As an entrepreneur in the field, Mertanen already had a lot of equipment in the field and also contacts.

“Everything started off on its own somehow. The musicians came there to train and record music. ”

Some of the artists were Mertanen’s clients, with whom he also toured. For example Kirka, Niko Ahvonen and Tommi Läntinen used Mertanen’s buses as their gig bus for years.

Mertanen says that no miraculous glamor was associated with everyday life on Heposaari. Life was the ordinary life of musicians: rehearsing and hanging ideas.

Today also with Egotrip as a solo artist Zachris Stierncreutzilla that is, Knip has warm memories of Heposaari.

The band recorded and made new music in Heposaari in 1996-1999.

Knipi says the band had an advanced studio dread when making their first album. Therefore, it was decided to go to Hästholmen to make another record, where they also spent the night. It was as if we were at camp.

“Once we arrived at the scene, a welcome message was found on the table from 22-Pistepirko. I thought it was a joke, they know who we are, ”Knipi recalls.

Mikko von Hertzen (left), Aakku Cederberg, Mikki Kauste and Niklas “Skele” Varisto played on the Egotrip in the 90s. The picture was taken in Heposaari.­

The band’s then drummer was also celebrated in Heposaari in the 21st century Sampo Haapaniemen bachelorette parties. I remembered the picture that ended up Matti Johannes Koivun Irwin Goodman’s songs –disc cover. In it, three men swim in the ocean on a summer evening folded to a blue hue.

There was something very special about the atmosphere of the whole place.

“It had something very good and warm-hearted.”

According to him, the atmosphere was also greatly influenced by Mertanen’s kindness.

Knipi also attaches a lot of success experiences to the place. Some of the band ‘s biggest hits like Sleeping sand, Today, no one is answering and Postcards has been recorded in Heposaari.

He finds the fate of Heposaari really sad.

Egotrip’s Knipi plays guitar on Heposaari.­

Mertasen my own memories of Heposaari are not only related to making music, but also to summers with children and summer colony instructors.

Every summer, when the summer colony opened, Mertanen switched his music business to driving a bus. In the summer mornings, buses toured around Helsinki to pick up schoolchildren on holiday in Heposaari.

The bus ride could take an hour, depending on where the schoolboy boarded it. Mertanen says that he has tuned audio equipment to the bus so that the children can perform: sing or read poems. The instructors could also read to the children during the bus ride.

Among other things, he worked all year round as a site caretaker and took care of the properties.

For example, camp schools and kayaking weekends were also organized at the place. In addition, movies and one R-kiosk advertisement have been shot in Heposaari. Mertanen always served as a host.

Summer settlement activities the termination and the sudden termination of the lease continue to amaze Merta.

“That place was full of life, it feels weird that that thing was killed.”

When the dismissal took place in 2014, Mertanen was given six months to leave. He sued the city court for unjustified dismissal and was eventually given extra time until the end of 2015 by a decision of the district court.

No reason was ever given for the dismissal.

“We would have liked to continue there and maintain a small-scale summer relocation business. They didn’t agree to it and didn’t even want to talk to me, ”says Mertanen.

Many of the top names in Finnish music have spent time in the main building of Heposaari.­

Heposaari is currently marked in the zoning for general or community recreational use.

“There are a lot of items that are assigned to communities for use in the formula. It is a beautiful idea, but difficult to implement. In general, the finances of communities do not allow the maintenance of buildings in poor condition, ”comments the team manager of the Vuosaari-Vartiokylä team in the zoning of the eastern regional unit. Tuukka Linnas To HS earlier.

The situation in Heposaari has not progressed in one direction or another since Mertanen’s dismissal.