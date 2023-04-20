HS Helsinki | Rickshaws return to Helsinki

Modern rickshaws, or electric bicycle taxis, are returning to Helsinki in the summer.

Today in the summer, rickshaws can be seen again in Helsinki’s street scene. Biketaxi oy’s electric bicycle taxis will return to the streets on May Day.

The ride is ordered using the app and the trip is paid for according to the elapsed time. For example, a five-minute journey in Helsinki costs five euros before evening, ten after six.

The prices are per bike, and one rickshaw can accommodate a maximum of three people.

Bike taxi operated in Helsinki for the first time in the summer of 2016. Then there were three bikes in use, the next time in the summer of 2022 thirteen. The amount is the same this year as well, says the entrepreneur Miika Keihänen.

Last summer, the weather and the global situation affected demand, but this year the season is expected to be more lively, says Keihänen.

“And of course awareness has risen a little from what it was last year when we started.”

In Kuopio, the bikes have moved every year since 2016. Over the years, they have also found regular customers who use the rides even daily, says Keihänen.