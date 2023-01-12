Friday, January 13, 2023
Restaurant Silvoplee files for bankruptcy

January 12, 2023
Vegetarian restaurant Silvoplee is filing for bankruptcy. The restaurant was founded in 1999.

One One of the most famous vegetarian restaurants in Helsinki, restaurant Silvoplee has announced that it will file for bankruptcy due to financial difficulties.

The restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Thursday.

The restaurant announced the bankruptcy filing on its website and social media.

Silvoplee has been operating on the Second Line since 1999. In its early days, it was one of the few vegetarian restaurants in Helsinki.

