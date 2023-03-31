HS Helsinki | Restaurant Merimakasin’s sign rots in the hands – The pictures show the deterioration

During the 37 years, many pictures have been taken in front of the mermaid signs at Merimakasin in Hietalahdenranta. Photographers can also include celebrities.

Helsinki One of the legendary mermaid signs of the restaurant Merimakasin in Hietalahtenranta has fallen into disrepair. The sign made of wood is badly rotted and pieces are coming off.

CEO of Maestro Ravintolat Oy, which owns the restaurant Niklas Roiha says that the signs are original, i.e. from 1986.

“A handmade wooden sign will not last forever. We are aware that the sign needs urgent repair,” says Roiha.

Restaurant Merimakasiini’s sign is in need of renovation.

Signs there are two. The sign, which is in poor condition, is located on the side of the road. The sign on the yard side is in better condition, as it was restored about 10 years ago.

The history of signs has already been forgotten. Roiha tried to find out the name of the maker of the signs from, among other things, her father.

“We remembered that the signs would have been made at some vocational school back in the day, but there is no certainty about that either. The name of the restorer is also no longer known,” says Roiha.

According to him, the signs are very popular and especially tourists take pictures in front of them. Over the course of 37 years, the photographers have also included celebrities.

“Perhaps the most famous is Hurriganes Cisse Häkkinenwho posed in front of the sign with a straw in his mouth at the end of the 80s.”

According to Roiha, the signs will be renovated.

“Of course! Historical signs are not intended to be destroyed or removed. Nowadays, it is not easy to find a craftsman, and the restoration may also be expensive.”

Schedule for renovation work does not yet exist.

“Repairing the signs is related to the future of the building. There is interest in renovating the entire building, but at the moment it is not profitable,” says Roiha.

Roiha refers to the ongoing Hietalahdenranta development project, for which the city of Helsinki has given a development reservation to the real estate development and investment company HGR Property Partners Oy.

The newly renewed reservation is valid until the end of 2024. According to the plan, a four-lane road will run from Merimakasiin to Hernesaari in the future. However, according to Roiha, it does not mean the end of Merimakasiin.

“We are involved in the development of the area with other operators, and a place has already been reserved for us in the new plan. Our purpose is to stay in the area.”