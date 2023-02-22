HS Helsinki | Restaurant Bellevue managed to operate for more than 100 years in Katajanokka – Kuppila’s history is full of drama

Grigori Pawlow, later Reko Paulo, who founded Restaurant Bellevue, made his fortune by selling smuggled alcohol in Restaurant Bellevue, among other things.

Over 100 years The history of the Russian restaurant Bellevue and its founder, which then started in Helsinki’s Katajanokka, is colorful.

HS reported on February 17 that the classic restaurant has stopped operating.

Read more: The more than 100-year-old Russian restaurant Bellevue had to close in Katajanokka

Restaurant founder Grigory Pavlov (1891–1957) – later Reko Paulo – made his fortune by, among other things, selling smuggled alcohol and caviar in the restaurant Bellevue.

Paulo also managed to sell despite the restrictions Chateaubriand in Bellevue during the war. The luxurious treat is a thick steak made of beef, which is left raw on the inside and served with parsley butter and grated horseradish.

The steak is named after a French writer and diplomat by François-René de Chateaubriand by

in southeast Estonia Grigori Pawlow, born in the village of Tedre in the then province of Petseri in 1891, moved to Finland in 1912. He married Hulda Helénin (1884-1963) with in 1920.

After moving to Finland, Pawlow first worked as a cook for Russian officers for seven years and founded the restaurant Bellevue after the revolution.

Grigori Pawlow received Finnish citizenship in 1922.

Over here until 1917, Bellevue’s founding year has generally been considered to be 1917. However, the date is not necessarily correct.

Pawlow said in Våra Kvinnor magazine in October 1928 that the restaurant’s 10th anniversary was to be celebrated in December 1928.

Ravintola Bellevue’s setting at Rahapajankatu 3 was modest in the beginning. Pawlow said in a newspaper interview that the restaurant business started with four plates and three soup plates. The first day’s sales had been 28 marks, ten years later the sales were no less than 3,000 marks.

“Dishes were initially made in the apartment above the restaurant before the restaurant’s kitchen was completed”, Reko, familiar with Paulov’s stages Mikko Savikko tells. He worked in Bellevue himself in 1972-1974.

in Finland in 1919 the Prohibition Act entered into force. This improved Bellevue’s financial performance. Pawlow reportedly smuggled alcohol to Finland, which was sold in Bellevue.

“It is said that Pawlow worked as a well-known smuggler Algot Niska with, at the same time equipping his own restaurant. For the import of alcohol, there was also a passage leading from the low cellars of Bellevue to the seashore,” says Savikko.

In May 1926, the Helsinki District Court sentenced Paulov to six months in prison for “unlicensed sale of alcoholic substances.”

In 1938, Paulo sat in court again. In March 1938, managers of restaurants and hotels in Helsinki were convicted of smuggling caviar. One of the convicts was Paulo. He was sentenced to a daily fine of 80 hundred marks and compensation of 36,880 marks.

The Winter and Continuation War during Bellevue again managed to circumvent sales restrictions.

“During the Second World War in Finland, restaurants were only allowed to sell game dishes, because meat was needed for the front. When the customer ordered chateaubriand, “teeri” was written on the bill. This is what a waiter who worked in Bellevue during the war told me in the 1970s,” says Savikko.

See also Parliament Parliament adjourns its session and meets to decide to increase vaccination coverage this week Restaurant Bellevue’s sign in 1977.

After getting rich, Paulo invested his funds in real estate, among other things. In the 1930s, Paulo was said to be the richest Estonian in Helsinki.

Paulo died in 1957. In accordance with the wills of the Paulos and their daughter Marja Paulo, the non-profit Paulo foundation was founded in 1966, which still operates today.

The article’s sources have also been an article about Paulo’s family on Paulo’s foundation’s website and Mikko Saviko’s article about Grigori Pawlo on the setomaa.fi website.