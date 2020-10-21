HS Helsinki Reijo Järvinen, 84, and Kalevi Koskimies, 77, run 10–12 kilometers around Eastern Helsinki every day: “You don’t have to eat medicine”

Myllypuro residents Reijo Järvinen, 84, and Kalevi Koskimies, 77, go for a 10–12-kilometer run in the mornings. Men who have been running for decades are taking the run these days for enjoyment.

Doctors According to him, the impact of regular exercise on health cannot be overemphasized. Myllypuro friends Reijo Järvinen and Kalevi Koskimies seem to have taken the recommendations rarely seriously.

Järvinen has reached the age of 84, and Koskimies, 77, is no longer a boy. Still, every weekday morning before eight, the duo pull on the jogging cranks and head for a 10-12 mile jog.

“After I retired, I have run 1.5 times around the world,” Järvinen says.

Reijo Järvinen and Kalevi Koskimies know that fitness does not increase at their age. They run to maintain their basic condition.­

Järvinen and Koskimies have been running jogging tracks together for 20 years, since Koskimies retired in 2000. Initially, the running party included a few others, but for four years now the friends have run in pairs.

“In the past, we always left at 9 o’clock. When we missed two, we went to eight o’clock,” says Koskimies.

Bridge times we set off at three. The morning is beautiful. Autumn has dressed the trees in autumn.

“Whatever we talk about, Myllypuro is good, but the running terrain is good,” says Koskimies.

First we saw the hills of the forested Hallainvuori up and down. On the Viikki side, a foggy field landscape opens up in front. For a moment we forget that we are in Helsinki.

Autumn misty field landscape along the jogging route of Kalevi Järvinen and Kalevi Koskimiehi.­

“Once in the fall, we saw nine white-tailed deer in the field,” Koskimies says.

The wonders of nature have been seen by runners in countless others. A couple of years ago, Lapland owls got lost along the route, which is a rare sight in southern Finland. There is a large birch tree on the edge of the forest, which the duo has always admired when running. Now the Aila storm has felled a tree.

In the rain or in stormy weather, friends don’t go for a run. Sometimes, according to Koskimiehi, there are even days when you would like to have rain.

“But you’re always happy when you’re gone. It is much better to be in the field than at home on the sofa, ”says Koskimies.

“If the weather is bad and you don’t go for a run, you will feel like you are sick,” Järvinen says.

Koskimies believes that without a guy you shouldn’t run that much.

“It obliges the other to wait,” Järvinen says.

Sociality is an important part of the common jogging hobby anyway. The pace is always maintained to be able to speak.

“We don’t have any silent school, we talk all the time. The discussion is very open, ”says Järvinen.

Landscape along the jogging route of Reijo Järvinen and Kalevi Koskimiehi.­

Kalevi Koskimies and Reijo Järvinen enjoy beautiful scenery while jogging.­

By summer time friends always run on the same jogging trails in Hallainvuori and Viikki. During the winter, they head to Mellunmäki, because the route there is winter-maintained.

When you run, someone you know comes up against that person, who smiles with a smile or a good tomorrow for Järvinen and Koskimies.

“They are the joys of morning jogging. Seeing them becomes good, ”says one respondent.

For some, men in power pause for a moment to exchange affiliations. Koskimies states that 20 years from now, he will be forced to get to know good morning.

“The step becomes lighter when talking to people,” Järvinen says.

A few once common loops have become longer breaks. Like when Koskimiehi had an Achilles tendon a few years ago.

When an acquaintance failed to collide with Kalevi Koskimies and Reijo Järvinen on the jogging path, he left them a message on the pillar.­

Under normal circumstances, however, you can be almost certain to run into a runner-up duo if you set off on their regular route at the right time.

“Last winter, an acquaintance taped a letter on a pole when he hadn’t seen us in a while,” Koskimies says.

In the midst of jogging, the conversation drifts time and time again into the bliss of running.

“This jog makes you feel good, those endorphins. There is no need to eat medicines, and we are in basic health, ”says Koskimies.

“Running rewards people. When I wake up in the morning, it feels like I could even go to the Finnish army, ”Järvinen says.

From the peak years The condition has both of course come down like a cow tail. Järvinen has been running since he was 17 years old. He once held both the cross-country and the 1,500-meter Helsinki District Championships.

The rapper, on the other hand, found the run a little under thirty as the reading on the scale began to approach the rain. As a hint, the wife bought running shoes, the mother a tracksuit.

A straight stretch of road running along the edge of the field once served as a speed line for the jogging party, where the last cleans were taken off. “We have not increased the pace here for at least ten years,” Reijo Järvinen reflects with Kalevi Koskimiehi.­

“With age, it gets stiffer all the time and muscle condition deteriorates. At this age, you can’t stand the former model anymore, ”says Koskimies.

“In time, we continued our journey all the way to Arabia. The length of the loop became 16 kilometers. Now the age has come. The mind would go further, but you have to get home. ”

This nowadays, friends take jogging purely for pleasure. This is exactly how Järvinen advises others to approach fitness. Many, he says, set out to do too long loops and are enthusiastic about it.

“I’m not a preacher, but I have a clear vision of these fitness issues,” Järvinen says.

If someone leaves quite a workout from scratch, Järvinen advises you to do three half-hour loops week.

“Half a year has to go with that recipe. After that, you can start to increase the amount of training, ”Järvinen guides.

Both are grateful and happy that there has been enough health in life so far.

“We’ve never banged braces that we’re so good. We live in this day. I don’t know what tomorrow will be, ”says Koskimies.

“Even if we can’t run at some point, the friendship lasts as long as we live,” Järvinen says.