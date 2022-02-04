HS Helsinki Red’s cinema only had to be without an owner for a couple of days, and someone brought a funeral candle – Now a new theater is coming to the premises

The Bio Rex cinema starts in Red. It is renovating the facilities used by the Cinamon chain for itself.

Helsinki a new cinema entrepreneur has been found on the premises of the Red shopping center. Bio Rex starts in Red.

In its press release, Bio Rex says it has signed an agreement with the Red shopping center to continue its cinema operations at the premises of Cinamon, which has recently closed down.

According to Bio Rex, the cinema, which has five cinemas, is scheduled to be renovated this spring. The premises are scheduled to start screening in early summer 2022.

RED space was vacated when the Cinamon cinema closed down in the mall on January 31st.

Cinamon ceased operations for financial reasons. The theater’s finances faltered when cinemas were restricted in exceptional circumstances caused by the corona pandemic. At the same time, Cinamon, which focuses on the Baltic countries, is withdrawing from the Finnish market.

Cinnamon movie theaters began operations in Red in October 2018, shortly after the mall’s opening.

A similar exchange of cinema operators took place in the Tripila shopping center in Pasila last year. Cinamon withdrew from Tripla last summer and was replaced by Bio Rex.

Bio Rex is Finland’s second largest cinema chain after Finnkino. Bio Rex currently has theaters in 11 locations.

