HS Helsinki | Public transport is still in trouble today: “Changes are possible on lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10”

Considering the circumstances, public transport has gone surprisingly well, according to HSL.

Trams In the morning on Boxing Day, the infotext explained in clear language what is going on in the city’s public transport: changes are possible on lines 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10.

The information board announced what could be seen at a glance as the reason: the weather conditions. The duration was estimated from early morning to 10 o’clock in the morning.

It was reported from the tram traffic control center before 10 o’clock that some lines ran detours due to technical faults, fogging and packed snow.

of HSL in the disturbance center, on the other hand, the eyes were already turned to the afternoon. Warming of the weather and occasional rains are expected.

According to the center, the morning had gone very calmly considering the conditions.

Low visibility and heavy snow slush may disturb especially rubber bike traffic. The danger was the afternoon slippage, which especially affects HSL’s bus traffic.