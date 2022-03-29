HS Helsinki Prolonged construction site cuts off routes in Kruununhaka – underground facilities for archives are being built in a historic environment

The construction site has cut off the street since the fall of 2020. Some residents are annoyed by the lengthening of the construction site.

Helsinki There is a construction site on Hallituskatu in Kruunuhaa, where at least some of the residents would like better information regarding construction.

This is the site of the Finnish Literary Society (SKS). SKS will build warehouse facilities for its archive and library material in front of its main building. The premises will be built under Hallituskatu.

Work began in October 2020 and is ongoing.

“There’s no sign about the duration of the renovation,” he wonders Ralf Ekebom.

“Detours are also poorly reported.”

When you work began in the fall of 2020, they were reported to cause changes in traffic arrangements for about a year until November 2021.

Have there been any surprises at work?

“Somewhat because of archeological excavations that affected the schedule,” says SKS secretary general Tuomas MS Lehtonen.

“The excavation work had to be done a little more carefully.”

According to Lehtonen, the works should be completed in May 2022.

“In that case, the street will be covered and then the traffic arrangements will be restored.”

Lehtonen acknowledges that site schedules could have been better communicated.

“When changes have come, we have focused on managing them well there on the actual site, but there is always room for improvement in communication.”

According to Lehtonen, the lease agreement between SKS and the City of Helsinki for the land under the street is valid until 2050. The rent is approximately EUR 7,000 per year and is revised annually according to the cost of living index.

