HS Helsinki | “Pretty bad cases” – In the summer, a hailstorm swept across southern Finland, destroying hundreds of cars

According to Autoklinika Vesa Mattila, there are still cars on the road whose tracks have not been noticed due to the darkness of winter.

Last year’s at the end of August, southern Finland was hit by a hailstorm, where golf ball-sized hailstones dented thousands of cars. Since then, the Herttoniemi Auto Clinic and the chain’s other offices in the capital region have repaired about a thousand hail-damaged cars.

Now there are only individual repairs left from the contract.

Autoclinic’s PDR technician Vesa Mattila warns that there are likely dozens or even hundreds of cars still on the road that have not been repaired.

“When the spring sun comes and people start washing and waxing their cars, there will definitely be more. The ones we’ve fixed now have been pretty bad cases,” says Mattila.

August According to Mattila, hailstorm was the largest of its kind in Finland. According to his assessment, the worst damaged cars were found in Espoo, while the hail size was slightly smaller in the Itäkeskus region.

The worst damaged cars had a startling number of dents.

“A colleague had found a thousand marks on the roof alone, meaning there were more than a thousand dents in the whole car,” says Mattila.

Repairing damage caused by hail is slow and laborious. It takes an average of three days to repair one car.

“Each mark is manually repaired one at a time by lifting the sheet from the other side. If you can work together with your colleagues, it speeds things up.”

Mattila I got extra colleagues from Europe to sort out the repair amount. They worked at the repair shop during the fall and went home before Christmas.

“Now we are finishing this with our own team. Fortunately, the customers have been really patient,” says Mattila.

According to Mattila, the car dented by Raekuuro should definitely be repaired, even though the dents do not actually affect the car’s drivability.

“Even if it doesn’t bother the current owner, it might bother the next owner. The new owner’s insurance does not cover damage that was already in the purchased car,” says Mattila.

“Having done these jobs for thirteen years, I can say that it is a common problem. We are not talking about tens or hundreds of repairs.”

Bad shape naturally affects the resale value of the car. According to Mattila, especially newer vehicles should be repaired, because no one wants to buy a car from a store that is like a sack of potatoes.

“If there are any traces in the spring, I really hope that they will be repaired from the point of view of Finland’s car stock,” he sums up.