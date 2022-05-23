HS Helsinki Practices arising from interest rate restrictions remained almost unnoticed in Helsinki hotels

Hotels in Helsinki still maintain the standards learned during the Korona period. Staggered breakfasts have come to stay.

Many precautions taken to prevent a corona pandemic have already been forgotten. In hotels, some of these arrangements have been secretly left in place.

HS found out what is the new normal for Helsinki hotels.

It turned out that the looseness and constant cleaning of the premises is still widely called for. Especially something has been learned from breakfast.

For example At Clarion on Jätkäsaari, staggering breakfast is already a habit on weekends and when the hotel is fully booked.

“Breakfast shifts are used even more from a customer service point of view. So everyone has a comfortable space and time to eat, ”says the Chief Operating Officer of Nordic Choice Hotels Inari Lehtinen.

Hotel chain Scandic’s communications manager Johanna Uimonen notes that staggered breakfasts have come to stay.

“With the help of staggering, the aim is to offer customers more leisurely breakfast moments,” says Uimonen.

Hotel chains now prefer a staggered breakfast to avoid congestion.

Hygiene the importance has become even more pronounced in the last couple of years. The surfaces are still cleaned with particular care and hand gloves are kept available.

“We are constantly logging all the places,” says Lehtinen about Clarion hotels.

At Hotel Arthur, during Korona, guests are asked at reception if they would like an interim cleaning. This is still being pursued.

“Nature is not wasted in this way. Also, not everyone likes the fact that an unknown person comes in the middle of their own belongings, especially if it is only a visit of a few days, ”opens the hotel manager of Hotel Arthur. Tanja Tähtinen.

Customers have experienced the new practices wisely. During the corona period, people are used to keeping distances and favoring self-service. According to Tähtinen, some customers would like the opportunity to manage their own logins in the future. You still want to get spending tips from the reception, for example.

“We’ve started exploring how our systems would bend to self-service. The customer may want to do certain things contactlessly and still need personal service, ”says Tähtinen.

Dining area at Scandic Grand Central Hotel.

Tourism and restaurant entrepreneurs CEO of Mara, the trustee Timo Lappi considers that hotels have “done well during the pandemic”.

Like hotel representatives, Lapland says that tourism services have invested in hygiene practices during the Korona period. During the pandemic, instructions were drawn up for hotels and restaurants, giving advice on safety distances, for example.

For a couple of summers, Helsinki has not attracted domestic tourists due to its high infection rates. According to Lapland, Finns surveyed the capital and the trips focused more on smaller cities by the big water bodies.

This year, the thing seems to be different.

“Our expectations are high for the summer, as the tourism industry has started to recover,” says Lapland.

