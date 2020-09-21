HS Helsinki Petteri Katajisto snorted from the poor bike parks of the Oulunkylä station in Some – a Kafka-like balling began, in which different bureaucrats avoided responsibility alternately

The position of Oulunkylä is favorable for bicycle traffic: the bike must not be locked from the frame, and some of the bike racks are located in a dark bush out of reach of the street lights.

Bureaucracy the stroller does not always keep up with the office machinery. This was noticed by an Oulu resident Petteri Katajisto, who pointed out on Twitter last week that there was room for improvement in the bicycle parks of Oulunkylä station.

Only ring-locked racks are available in the station tunnel, and some of the racks are located in a dark underpass inaccessible to street lamps.

“The insecurity of bike parking is a pretty significant barrier to the increase in cycling for which something should be done. It doesn’t just improve with signs, but the parking lots must be easy to use and safe, ”says Katajisto.

According to Katajisto, the safety of the station’s bicycle parks could be improved with frame-locking racks and adequate supervision – either by manpower or cameras. The racks located in the shelters of the buffers provide the spiders with an unnecessarily good framework for pinching the wheels.

Whose responsibility for the rehabilitation of bicycle parks then?

The Twitter discussion on the topic turned into a Kafka-like ballooning, in which responsibility was shunned first by the City of Helsinki Transport Authority HKL, then by VR and then by HSL, which is responsible for public transport in the Helsinki region.

HSL, for its part, suggested that the station’s bicycle parks be the responsibility of the City of Helsinki’s urban environment industry – which, after clarifying the matter, hurried to say that the bicycle racks are the responsibility of HKL, which was the first to evade responsibility.

In the end, HKL acknowledged its responsibility.

Even the Länsimetro, owned by the cities of Helsinki and Espoo, rushed to join the chain to comfort HKL, saying that there is also a complicated “dimmer” behind the metro from Helsinki to Espoo.

Why it is so difficult for the bureaucracy to figure out who is responsible for the station’s bicycle parks, HKL’s service expert Eeropekka Lehtinen?

“Some of the stations are state land and some city land, and they are taken care of by different organizations. For example, one part of the station may be the responsibility of the city and another part of the state. In my understanding, HKL was previously responsible for access bike parking at metro stations and the urban environment industry was responsible for access bike parking at railway stations, ”says Lehtinen.

In the summer, the city government decided to transfer the responsibility for access parking for bicycles at railway stations to HKL as well.

“This aims to make station development more efficient and clearer. I have little idea that the answer we gave on Twitter was a human error, which was due to the fact that the change is relatively recent, ”says Lehtinen.

Oulunkylän there is room for improvement in the station’s bicycle parks, Lehtinen admits.

“As you can see in the pictures, the bike parking there looks a bit dim, and the racks unfortunately hang broken wheels and bike parts.”

HKL has drawn up a plan according to which, in 2021–2024, the adequacy of the bicycle racks of all Helsinki metro and railway stations will be checked and the racks in poor condition will be rehabilitated.

“Several stations are coming up with a new construction project, which will contribute to our bike parking projects. Here we need to look at where the need for refurbishment is greatest and prioritize where there is the greatest need, for example, to add bike racks. ”

When the bike racks of the stations are renewed in due course, the old tire racks are to be replaced with frame-locking racks and their surroundings clean.

Oulunkylän The ordinary cyclist Petteri Katajisto, who raised the problems, could not wait to see what kind of mutual balling between the bureaucracy would start.

“Yes, it seemed a little whimsical when, in the end, what was originally presented as the responsible party was found to be the responsible party. This discussion showed that quite a few chefs are cooking this soup, ”says Katajisto.

Katajisto himself works on transport issues, but he raised the issue on social media as an individual. He wonders if he could learn something from the conversation to the authorities instead of making fun of.

“If the responsibility is divided into a lot of different parties, could things be handled a little more centrally in the future or develop forms of cooperation between different actors,” he ponders.

“ “In Some, of course, it looks like that. I understand that it certainly amused outsiders. ”

Twitter thread The state of Oulunkylä’s status also raised concerns: how can a city dweller influence the affairs of his or her district if the system of government seems unclear even to the parts of the bureaucracy that manage it?

According to HKL’s Lehtinen, it is certainly alarming and sad if the message chain leaves such an image to the citizens. Usually, the feedback from the city dweller does get there, and there are many routes.

“The city of Helsinki has a good feedback system where you can put feedback if there is something on your heart. From there, the feedback is almost invariably directed to the right party. ”

In this case, too, the feedback on the status of Oulunkylä’s station went to the right address reasonably quickly, Lehtinen adds.

“In exactly the same way, the chain can move forward within the city. However, the city of Helsinki is a really big organization. There may be a moment to ball to whom it belongs. ”

