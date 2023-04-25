HS Helsinki | Petrus Pennanen found his green hybrid Mersu badly damaged in Ullanlinna

Helsinki deputy councilor Petrus Pennanen’s car had a hard time in Ullanlinna. He estimates that the repair will cost up to 10,000 euros.

Helsinki Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the Open Party Petrus Pennanen says that his car had a hard time when it was towed out of the way of street cleaning in Ullanlinna.

Pennanen’s yellow-green car had been on Tarkk’ampujankatu, where there had been a call to move because of the cleaning that was to take place on Tuesday. Because he had not moved his car by the deadline, it had been moved to another location along the street on Monday.

Apparently, however, the car had been damaged during the towing. Pennanen shared his car messaging service on Twitter pictures showing that the car’s front, door and mirror have suffered.

The beginning perin Pennanen says that he found out about it when the picture published on the Reddit website was shared in his Telegram group.

“Someone had posted there a picture of my car being towed. It was written in the photo that Petrus had crashed his car,” he tells HS.

“I hadn’t crashed, so I immediately went to find my car, which had been moved to another place on the street.”

According to Pennanen, the car is currently in an undriveable condition and must be taken to a repair shop. He is afraid that, for example, the airbag might burst open unexpectedly.

There were scratches on the surface of the car and paint stuck on, possibly from a tow truck.

Pennenen suspects that repairing his car may cost up to 10,000 euros. It is a diesel hybrid car of the Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 de model.

On Tuesday morning, Pennanen was just about to call the damage compensation service of Helsinki’s urban environment, so he could not yet say who would ultimately pay the repair bill.

He believes that the damage occurred specifically in connection with towing, but there is no black and white about this yet. The tugboats had not left any special note or notice.

“In any case, the car will probably be out of use for a month,” he says.

Team Manager Inkeri Lehmusoksa Helsinki’s urban environment was still unable to confirm on Tuesday afternoon that the damage to Pennanen’s car was caused by the towing ordered by the city.

According to him, claims for compensation for car damage are directed to the city registry office, where it may take some time to process them.

“Basically, if damage clearly occurs during the transfer, the transfer entrepreneur is responsible for it,” says Lehmusoksa.

Petrus Pennanen is a member of the inspection board of the city of Helsinki, deputy councilor and former city councillor.

He is currently being prosecuted as well of abuse that for a drug offence.