HS Helsinki | Petri Äikia got a rare photo – This is what the northern lights look like in the sky of Helsinki

Helsinki Petri Aiki was immortalized on Thursday evening by the northern lights, which formed a green pattern over Helsinki.

Äiki was driving home from work at eight o’clock on Thursday evening when the northern lights app alerted. Äikia took the drone into the air to film the scene in his residential area in Malminkartano.

“That’s where the northern lights fluttered. I was lucky, even a quarter of an hour later there would have been quite a lot of fog,” says Äikia.

He got excited about photographing the northern lights last winter and since then has been dreaming of a picture where the northern lights would rise over the city of Helsinki. The sight is rare, but now his wish came true.

“In general, light pollution weakens the visibility of the northern lights in urban areas, but yesterday the northern lights were strong enough,” says Äikia.

Thursday and on the night between Friday, a fairy-tale light phenomenon could be witnessed all over the capital region. HS reports on Friday from the aurora borealis, which Järvenpääläinen By Stephen Repone had escaped from his backyard that same evening.

weather Institute told HS on Thursday, that there was a magnetic storm going on, which would give good opportunities to see the northern lights. In addition, the dusty weather made it easier to spot the northern lights.