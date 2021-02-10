HS Helsinki Personal Retail space in Helsinki’s heartbeat doesn’t seem suitable for anyone: Hakaniemi’s old bank booths have been empty for years

The kiosk-like booths built in front of the circular house have been empty for at least ten years. The owner hopes to booth tenants.

Helsinki The Circular House on Siltasaari is probably familiar to every city dweller, but on the plot of the house there is a structure, the origin of which may be unknown, especially to newer Helsinki residents.

Porthaninrinne and Siltasaarenkatu delimit a triangular strip in front of the Circular House, on which stand three dark bumps.

The booths have been empty for at least ten years, says the area’s leading architect Perttu Pulkka.

Circular house was completed in 1968 and housed the National Equity Bank. The booths built on the side of the circular house were originally so-called drive-in banks. In front of them you could escape by car and withdraw cash, for example, directly from a bank clerk.

HSKA old photo of the circular kiosks in 1968. Autopankki KOP Published on 17.10.2012 in Mesta­

Today, booths are rubberizing their emptiness.

“The buildings are protected. Yes, the formula enables their versatile use, ”says Pulkka.

The booths could therefore be used, for example, for shop or restaurant operations.

However, development is not in the hands of the city, as the Circular House and its booths are not owned by the city. The circular house and the land are owned by the real estate holding company Antilooppi.

Hanna Ylikoski Antelope says they have explored different alternatives to what kind of activity could come to the kiosks.

“We’ve been thinking about the possibility of cafes, bike maintenance or art events, for example,” he says.

However, this has been challenging as no companies have been found interested in the facilities.

The kiosks are in poor condition and require a major overhaul. Exterior surfaces should be cleaned and improved. In addition, the booths do not currently have heating, running water or electricity.

Ylikoski believes that the best option would be to find an operator in the premises before the renovation.

“It would make sense for the renovation to be tailored to the user’s needs.”

The booths next to the circle house have been empty for a long time. The picture is from 2012.­

Second According to Ylikoski, the challenge is that the booths cannot be renovated in any way, as they are historically valuable and protected. This means that their appearance must be maintained.

“This sets very strict boundary conditions.”

Architect Perttu Pulkka considers the appearance of the booths to be good, even if the surfaces require cleaning.

“These are pretty cool in themselves. The urban space around it could be developed. ”

Ylikoski says they plan to improve the green area next to the booths. The planting area is to be made greener and more comfortable.

According to Ylikoski, in an ideal situation, the advantage of the former car banks would be such that it would have an urban life.

“Not that it would be just a transit point, but a functional part of Hakaniemi.”