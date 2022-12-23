HS Helsinki | Persistent electricity saving congests subway stations: escalators were turned off

Queuing for escalators annoys users, but is a necessary measure in the electricity crisis, says the technical manager of Urban Transport.

Metro it is not easy for users. Driver shortage lengthens shift intervals, and now, on top of that, the escalators are constantly out of use at various stations. Stairs have been turned off at Rautatientor, Kamppi, Hakaniemi and Ruoholahti stations.

The situation certainly upsets the users, admits the technical property manager Raimo Hinkkanen from Kaupunkliikken oy.

“It is known and completely understandable.”

The stairs will still remain off at least through the winter. The intention is by no means to annoy the townspeople, but the reason behind the escalator closure is the electricity crisis. The possibility of nationwide power outages is especially a concern.

“We proactively take all possible measures to avoid these.”

Closing large escalators is a significantly more effective cost-saving measure than, for example, turning off the lamps.

Escalators have a power of one hundred kilowatts, while, for example, an electric radiator usually only has a power of one kilowatt, Hinkkanen points out.

A queue quickly forms for the escalators at the Rautatiantori metro station.

City traffic has also taken other cost-saving measures. For example, lighting and heating at stations have been checked and drivers have been reminded about economical driving. In traffic, the biggest savings can be collected from large machines the fastest.

“And when there is not one device, but it is multiplied by dozens, then suddenly we start talking about the electrical output of an entire small power plant.”

Sometimes customers wish for savings that simply cannot be implemented. For example, the number of station lights cannot be turned off for safety reasons, even if you rarely move under a particular lamp.

Consumers regarding electricity, the electricity situation also depends a lot on the price of electricity on the exchange. In traffic, however, we look ahead and do not make sudden turns.

“Raimo cannot suggest that we cancel those escalator saving measures, because today Olkiluoto says that we may get electricity from Olkiluoto as early as February,” explains Raimo Hinkkanen.

The technical manager hopes for understanding from traffic users. Queuing for escalators is annoying, and blood pressure rises even more when stairs that are closed due to technical reasons still have to be changed from time to time.

The changes made now are a drastic but effective way to secure electricity supply nationwide. If the traffic flow is not badly affected by the savings, they could become part of a permanent arrangement. Reducing electricity consumption wouldn’t harm the environment either.

If the station seems to be very congested, all the stairs can be clicked on, Hinkkanen assures.